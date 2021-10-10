Publish date:
Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Arizona Cardinals (4-0) are favored by 5.5 points as they fight to keep their four-game winning streak intact in a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at State Farm Stadium. The game has a 49.5-point over/under.
Odds for Cardinals vs. 49ers
Over/under insights
- Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in all four games this season.
- San Francisco's games have gone over 49.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 12.3 points lower than the two team's combined 61.8 points per game average.
- The 46.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.7 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.
- Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 52.4 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 49.4 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 0.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Cardinals stats and trends
- Against the spread, Arizona is 3-1-0 this season.
- This season, the Cardinals won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
- Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Cardinals score 9.5 more points per game (35) than the 49ers give up (25.5).
- Arizona is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.5 points.
- The Cardinals average 103.7 more yards per game (440.5) than the 49ers give up per outing (336.8).
- Arizona is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out over 336.8 yards.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over three more times (4 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (1) this season.
49ers stats and trends
- San Francisco has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The 49ers rack up 5.5 more points per game (26.8) than the Cardinals surrender (21.3).
- San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.3 points.
- The 49ers collect 375.8 yards per game, just 18.5 more than the 357.3 the Cardinals allow.
- When San Francisco amasses over 357.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The 49ers have six giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have nine takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Cardinals home games this season average 50.5 total points, 1.0 more than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
- The 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) away from home as 5.5-point underdogs or more.
- This season, 49ers away games average 47.5 points, 2.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).
