The Arizona Cardinals (4-0) are favored by 5.5 points as they fight to keep their four-game winning streak intact in a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at State Farm Stadium. The game has a 49.5-point over/under.

Odds for Cardinals vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in all four games this season.

San Francisco's games have gone over 49.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Sunday's over/under is 12.3 points lower than the two team's combined 61.8 points per game average.

The 46.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.7 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 52.4 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 49.4 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 0.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Against the spread, Arizona is 3-1-0 this season.

This season, the Cardinals won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Cardinals score 9.5 more points per game (35) than the 49ers give up (25.5).

Arizona is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.5 points.

The Cardinals average 103.7 more yards per game (440.5) than the 49ers give up per outing (336.8).

Arizona is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out over 336.8 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over three more times (4 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (1) this season.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).

The 49ers rack up 5.5 more points per game (26.8) than the Cardinals surrender (21.3).

San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.3 points.

The 49ers collect 375.8 yards per game, just 18.5 more than the 357.3 the Cardinals allow.

When San Francisco amasses over 357.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The 49ers have six giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have nine takeaways.

Home and road insights

Cardinals home games this season average 50.5 total points, 1.0 more than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

The 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) away from home as 5.5-point underdogs or more.

This season, 49ers away games average 47.5 points, 2.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

