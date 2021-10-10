Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) celebrates after a touchdown with quarterback Matt Ryan (2) against the Washington Football Team in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets (1-3) are just 2.5-point underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021. The contest's over/under is set at 45.

Odds for Falcons vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Atlanta and its opponents have scored at least 45 points just twice this season.

New York's games have gone over 45 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 31.3, is 13.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 55.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 10.5 more than the 45 total in this contest.

The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 48.8 points per game in 2020, 3.8 more than Sunday's total.

The 43.5 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has one win against the spread in four games this year.

The Falcons have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.

Atlanta's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Falcons rack up four fewer points per game (19.5) than the Jets give up (23.5).

Atlanta is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall this season when the team records more than 23.5 points.

The Falcons average 34 fewer yards per game (319.5), than the Jets give up per outing (353.5).

This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Jets' takeaways (2).

Jets stats and trends

So far this season New York has one win against the spread.

The Jets have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in four chances).

New York's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Jets put up 11.8 points per game, 20.2 fewer than the Falcons surrender (32).

The Jets rack up 276.3 yards per game, 107 fewer yards than the 383.3 the Falcons allow.

The Jets have turned the ball over six more times (8 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Home and road insights

At home, the Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more.

This season, Falcons home games average 48.0 points, 3.0 more than this outing's over/under (45).

This season, Jets away games average 43.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (45).

