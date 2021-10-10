October 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:
Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) celebrates after a touchdown with quarterback Matt Ryan (2) against the Washington Football Team in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) celebrates after a touchdown with quarterback Matt Ryan (2) against the Washington Football Team in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets (1-3) are just 2.5-point underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021. The contest's over/under is set at 45.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Falcons vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Atlanta and its opponents have scored at least 45 points just twice this season.
  • New York's games have gone over 45 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 31.3, is 13.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 55.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 10.5 more than the 45 total in this contest.
  • The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 48.8 points per game in 2020, 3.8 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 43.5 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Atlanta has one win against the spread in four games this year.
  • The Falcons have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.
  • Atlanta's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
  • The Falcons rack up four fewer points per game (19.5) than the Jets give up (23.5).
  • Atlanta is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall this season when the team records more than 23.5 points.
  • The Falcons average 34 fewer yards per game (319.5), than the Jets give up per outing (353.5).
  • This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Jets' takeaways (2).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Atlanta's matchup with the Jets.
  • So far this season New York has one win against the spread.
  • The Jets have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in four chances).
  • New York's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
  • The Jets put up 11.8 points per game, 20.2 fewer than the Falcons surrender (32).
  • The Jets rack up 276.3 yards per game, 107 fewer yards than the 383.3 the Falcons allow.
  • The Jets have turned the ball over six more times (8 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home, the Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more.
  • This season, Falcons home games average 48.0 points, 3.0 more than this outing's over/under (45).
  • This season, Jets away games average 43.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (45).

Powered by Data Skrive.