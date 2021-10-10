Oct 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) carries the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens (3-1) are favored by a touchdown as they look to keep their three-game winning streak going in a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) on Monday, October 11, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. An over/under of 46 is set in the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ravens vs. Colts

Over/under insights

Baltimore has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points just two times this year.

Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points in one game this season.

Monday's over/under is 1.1 points lower than the two team's combined 47.1 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 1.3 points lower than the 47.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Ravens and their opponents have scored an average of 49.6 points per game in 2020, 3.6 more than Monday's total.

The 46-point total for this game is 0.4 points below the 46.4 points per game average total in Colts games this season.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Ravens have been favored by 7 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Baltimore's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Ravens score 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 24.3 per contest the Colts allow.

When Baltimore scores more than 24.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Ravens collect 420 yards per game, 89.2 more yards than the 330.8 the Colts allow per matchup.

In games that Baltimore totals over 330.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Ravens have five giveaways this season, while the Colts have eight takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Baltimore's matchup with the Colts.

Colts stats and trends

Thus far this season Indianapolis has two wins against the spread.

Indianapolis' games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This season the Colts average just 2.2 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Ravens allow (23).

Indianapolis is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 23 points.

The Colts collect 32.8 fewer yards per game (326) than the Ravens allow per outing (358.8).

The Colts have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Ravens.

Home and road insights

This season, Ravens home games average 53.5 points, 7.5 more than this matchup's over/under (46).

This season, Colts away games average 44.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46).

Powered by Data Skrive.