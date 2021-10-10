October 10, 2021
Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:
Oct 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) carries the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens (3-1) are favored by a touchdown as they look to keep their three-game winning streak going in a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) on Monday, October 11, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. An over/under of 46 is set in the contest.

Odds for Ravens vs. Colts

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points just two times this year.
  • Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points in one game this season.
  • Monday's over/under is 1.1 points lower than the two team's combined 47.1 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 1.3 points lower than the 47.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The Ravens and their opponents have scored an average of 49.6 points per game in 2020, 3.6 more than Monday's total.
  • The 46-point total for this game is 0.4 points below the 46.4 points per game average total in Colts games this season.
  • Baltimore has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
  • The Ravens have been favored by 7 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Baltimore's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
  • The Ravens score 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 24.3 per contest the Colts allow.
  • When Baltimore scores more than 24.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Ravens collect 420 yards per game, 89.2 more yards than the 330.8 the Colts allow per matchup.
  • In games that Baltimore totals over 330.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Ravens have five giveaways this season, while the Colts have eight takeaways.
  • Thus far this season Indianapolis has two wins against the spread.
  • Indianapolis' games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
  • This season the Colts average just 2.2 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Ravens allow (23).
  • Indianapolis is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 23 points.
  • The Colts collect 32.8 fewer yards per game (326) than the Ravens allow per outing (358.8).
  • The Colts have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Ravens.

Home and road insights

  • This season, Ravens home games average 53.5 points, 7.5 more than this matchup's over/under (46).
  • This season, Colts away games average 44.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46).

