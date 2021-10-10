Publish date:
Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Philadelphia Eagles (1-3) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Carolina Panthers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina is a 3-point favorite in the contest. The contest has an over/under of 45.5 points.
Odds for Panthers vs. Eagles
Over/under insights
- Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points just one time this year.
- Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 47.8 points per game, 2.3 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 2.5 points more than the 43 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Panthers games this season feature an average total of 46.0 points, a number 0.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 50.6 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 5.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Panthers stats and trends
- Against the spread, Carolina is 3-1-0 this year.
- The Panthers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.
- Carolina's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- The Panthers average 24.3 points per game, comparable to the 26.5 per matchup the Eagles allow.
- The Panthers rack up 387.5 yards per game, 33.2 more yards than the 354.3 the Eagles allow per contest.
- In games that Carolina amasses more than 354.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (2) this season.
Eagles stats and trends
- Thus far this year Philadelphia has one win against the spread.
- This year, the Eagles have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Eagles score seven more points per game (23.5) than the Panthers surrender (16.5).
- Philadelphia is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 16.5 points.
- The Eagles rack up 146 more yards per game (397.5) than the Panthers give up per contest (251.5).
- Philadelphia is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team totals more than 251.5 yards.
- The Eagles have two giveaways this season, while the Panthers have three takeaways.
Home and road insights
- At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
- Panthers home games this season average 44.8 total points, 0.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (45.5).
- The average point total in Eagles away games this season is 50.0 points, 4.5 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
