The Philadelphia Eagles (1-3) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Carolina Panthers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina is a 3-point favorite in the contest. The contest has an over/under of 45.5 points.

Odds for Panthers vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points just one time this year.

Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 47.8 points per game, 2.3 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 2.5 points more than the 43 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Panthers games this season feature an average total of 46.0 points, a number 0.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 50.6 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 5.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Panthers stats and trends

Against the spread, Carolina is 3-1-0 this year.

The Panthers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.

Carolina's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Panthers average 24.3 points per game, comparable to the 26.5 per matchup the Eagles allow.

The Panthers rack up 387.5 yards per game, 33.2 more yards than the 354.3 the Eagles allow per contest.

In games that Carolina amasses more than 354.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Eagles stats and trends

Thus far this year Philadelphia has one win against the spread.

This year, the Eagles have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Eagles score seven more points per game (23.5) than the Panthers surrender (16.5).

Philadelphia is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 16.5 points.

The Eagles rack up 146 more yards per game (397.5) than the Panthers give up per contest (251.5).

Philadelphia is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team totals more than 251.5 yards.

The Eagles have two giveaways this season, while the Panthers have three takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

Panthers home games this season average 44.8 total points, 0.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (45.5).

The average point total in Eagles away games this season is 50.0 points, 4.5 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

