Oct 2, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney hugs Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) after the game against the Boston College Eagles at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers (3-2, 0-0 ACC) will put their 22nd-ranked run defense to the test against the Syracuse Orange (3-3, 0-0 ACC) and the No. 11 rushing offense in college football, on Friday, October 15, 2021. The Tigers are favored by 13 points in the outing. The game's point total is set at 45.5.

Odds for Clemson vs. Syracuse

Favorite Spread Total Clemson -13 45.5

Over/Under Insights

Clemson has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45.5 points just twice this year.

Syracuse's games have gone over 45.5 points in three of six chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 52.7 points per game, 7.2 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 9.3 points above the 36.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 50.7 points, a number 5.2 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 51.9 PPG average total in Orange games this season is 6.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Clemson Stats and Trends

So far this year Clemson is winless against the spread.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 13 points or more in three chances.

Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

This year, the Tigers put up just 2.8 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Orange give up (24.0).

The Tigers collect only 15.8 more yards per game (324.0) than the Orange allow per outing (308.2).

When Clemson amasses over 308.2 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers have six giveaways this season, while the Orange have six takeaways .

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Syracuse is 5-1-0 this year.

Syracuse's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

This season the Orange rack up 19.3 more points per game (31.5) than the Tigers allow (12.2).

Syracuse is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 12.2 points.

The Orange rack up 412.0 yards per game, 103.4 more yards than the 308.6 the Tigers give up.

When Syracuse picks up over 308.6 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Orange have seven giveaways this season, while the Tigers have seven takeaways .

Season Stats