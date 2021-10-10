Publish date:
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) are touchdown favorites as they try to continue their three-game winning streak in a matchup against the New York Giants (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 52.
Odds for Cowboys vs. Giants
Over/under insights
- Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in three of four games (75%) this season.
- New York's games have gone over 52 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to average 52.3 points per game, 0.3 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 3.9 points greater than the 48.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Cowboys games this season is 52.6, 0.6 points above Sunday's total of 52.
- In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 43.1 points, 8.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Cowboys stats and trends
- In Dallas' four games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- Dallas' games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).
- This year, the Cowboys average 7.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Giants allow (23.8).
- When Dallas puts up more than 23.8 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Cowboys average 38.8 more yards per game (420.8) than the Giants give up per outing (382).
- When Dallas picks up more than 382 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Cowboys have three giveaways this season, while the Giants have four takeaways.
Giants stats and trends
- Thus far this season New York has two wins against the spread.
- This year, the Giants won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- New York's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Giants put up 20.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Cowboys allow (24.3).
- New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.3 points.
- The Giants average 384 yards per game, only 12.3 fewer than the 396.3 the Cowboys give up.
- The Giants have three giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 10 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- The average total in Cowboys home games this season is 51.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (52).
- The average total in Giants away games this season is 42.0 points, 10.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52).
