Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) are touchdown favorites as they try to continue their three-game winning streak in a matchup against the New York Giants (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 52.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in three of four games (75%) this season.

New York's games have gone over 52 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 52.3 points per game, 0.3 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 3.9 points greater than the 48.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 52.6, 0.6 points above Sunday's total of 52.

In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 43.1 points, 8.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

In Dallas' four games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

Dallas' games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

This year, the Cowboys average 7.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Giants allow (23.8).

When Dallas puts up more than 23.8 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cowboys average 38.8 more yards per game (420.8) than the Giants give up per outing (382).

When Dallas picks up more than 382 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cowboys have three giveaways this season, while the Giants have four takeaways.

Giants stats and trends

Thus far this season New York has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Giants won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7 points or more.

New York's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Giants put up 20.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Cowboys allow (24.3).

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.3 points.

The Giants average 384 yards per game, only 12.3 fewer than the 396.3 the Cowboys give up.

The Giants have three giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 10 takeaways.

Home and road insights

The average total in Cowboys home games this season is 51.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (52).

The average total in Giants away games this season is 42.0 points, 10.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52).

