Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights
The top teams from opposing divisions meet when the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers (3-1) hit the field as a 3-point favorite against the AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The over/under is set at 51 for the game.
Odds for Packers vs. Bengals
Over/under insights
- Green Bay and its opponents have scored at least 51 points only twice this year.
- Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.8, is 4.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 7.2 points greater than the 43.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Packers and their opponents score an average of 48.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer than Sunday's total.
- The 51 total in this game is 6.0 points higher than the 45.0 average total in Bengals games this season.
Packers stats and trends
- Green Bay is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Packers have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Green Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Packers average 23.8 points per game, five more than the Bengals give up per matchup (18.8).
- Green Bay is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 18.8 points.
- The Packers collect 318 yards per game, only five fewer than the 323 the Bengals give up per matchup.
- When Green Bay amasses over 323 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Packers have turned the ball over four times, while the Bengals have forced four.
Bengals stats and trends
- Thus far this year Cincinnati has two wins against the spread.
- The Bengals have been underdogs by 3 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).
- The Bengals score just two fewer points per game (23) than the Packers allow (25).
- The Bengals rack up only 14 more yards per game (325.5) than the Packers give up per contest (311.5).
- When Cincinnati amasses over 311.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This season the Bengals have five turnovers, one fewer than the Packers have takeaways (6).
Home and road insights
- The Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point underdogs or more at home.
- The average total in Bengals home games this season is 46.8 points, 4.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (51).
- The Packers are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point favorites or more away from home.
- Packers away games this season average 49.8 total points, 1.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51).
