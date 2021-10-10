Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur wants a tripping penalty that was not called during the third quarter of their game Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17. Packers04 14

The top teams from opposing divisions meet when the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers (3-1) hit the field as a 3-point favorite against the AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The over/under is set at 51 for the game.

Odds for Packers vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have scored at least 51 points only twice this year.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.8, is 4.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 7.2 points greater than the 43.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Packers and their opponents score an average of 48.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 51 total in this game is 6.0 points higher than the 45.0 average total in Bengals games this season.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Packers have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Green Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Packers average 23.8 points per game, five more than the Bengals give up per matchup (18.8).

Green Bay is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 18.8 points.

The Packers collect 318 yards per game, only five fewer than the 323 the Bengals give up per matchup.

When Green Bay amasses over 323 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Packers have turned the ball over four times, while the Bengals have forced four.

Bengals stats and trends

Thus far this year Cincinnati has two wins against the spread.

The Bengals have been underdogs by 3 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Bengals score just two fewer points per game (23) than the Packers allow (25).

The Bengals rack up only 14 more yards per game (325.5) than the Packers give up per contest (311.5).

When Cincinnati amasses over 311.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This season the Bengals have five turnovers, one fewer than the Packers have takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

The Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point underdogs or more at home.

The average total in Bengals home games this season is 46.8 points, 4.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (51).

The Packers are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point favorites or more away from home.

Packers away games this season average 49.8 total points, 1.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51).

