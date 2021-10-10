Publish date:
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Buffalo Bills (3-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is a 3.5-point favorite in the contest.
Odds for Chiefs vs. Bills
Chiefs stats and trends
- Kansas City has covered the spread once this year.
- The Chiefs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Kansas City's games this year have hit the over in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).
- The Chiefs put up 33.5 points per game, 22.5 more than the Bills give up per contest (11).
- Kansas City is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 11 points.
- The Chiefs average 210.7 more yards per game (427.5) than the Bills give up per matchup (216.8).
- Kansas City is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out over 216.8 yards.
- The Chiefs have seven giveaways this season, while the Bills have 11 takeaways.
Bills stats and trends
- In Buffalo's four games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- The Bills score 33.5 points per game, the same number the Chiefs surrender.
- When Buffalo puts up more than 31.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Bills collect 404 yards per game, 33.8 fewer yards than the 437.8 the Chiefs give up.
- Buffalo is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses over 437.8 yards.
- This year the Bills have turned the ball over four times, while the Chiefs have forced 4 turnovers.
Home and road insights
- The Chiefs are winless ATS (0-2) as 3.5-point favorites or more at home.
- Away from home, the Bills are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point underdogs or more.
