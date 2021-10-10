Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the fourth quarter of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills (3-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is a 3.5-point favorite in the contest.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bills

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has covered the spread once this year.

The Chiefs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).

The Chiefs put up 33.5 points per game, 22.5 more than the Bills give up per contest (11).

Kansas City is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 11 points.

The Chiefs average 210.7 more yards per game (427.5) than the Bills give up per matchup (216.8).

Kansas City is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out over 216.8 yards.

The Chiefs have seven giveaways this season, while the Bills have 11 takeaways.

Bills stats and trends

In Buffalo's four games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Bills score 33.5 points per game, the same number the Chiefs surrender.

When Buffalo puts up more than 31.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bills collect 404 yards per game, 33.8 fewer yards than the 437.8 the Chiefs give up.

Buffalo is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses over 437.8 yards.

This year the Bills have turned the ball over four times, while the Chiefs have forced 4 turnovers.

Home and road insights

The Chiefs are winless ATS (0-2) as 3.5-point favorites or more at home.

Away from home, the Bills are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

