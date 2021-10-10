Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) reacts before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears (2-2) will try to defy oddsmakers when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 as 5.5-point underdogs. The contest has an over/under of 45 points.

Odds for Raiders vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Las Vegas has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45 points just twice this season.

Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42, is three points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.8 more than the 45 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Raiders games this season is 48.5, 3.5 points above Sunday's over/under of 45.

The 45 total in this game is 0.6 points above the 44.4 average total in Bears games this season.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Raiders rack up 3.2 more points per game (26) than the Bears give up (22.8).

When Las Vegas records more than 22.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Raiders average 406.5 yards per game, 56.5 more yards than the 350 the Bears allow per matchup.

In games that Las Vegas totals over 350 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Raiders have three turnovers, three fewer than the Bears have takeaways (6).

Bears stats and trends

Chicago has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

Chicago's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This year the Bears put up nine fewer points per game (16) than the Raiders give up (25).

The Bears collect 124.8 fewer yards per game (237) than the Raiders allow (361.8).

The Bears have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Home and road insights

This season, Raiders home games average 47.8 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (45).

Bears away games this season average 45.8 total points, 0.8 more than this outing's over/under (45).

Powered by Data Skrive.