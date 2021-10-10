Publish date:
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Chicago Bears (2-2) will try to defy oddsmakers when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 as 5.5-point underdogs. The contest has an over/under of 45 points.
Odds for Raiders vs. Bears
Over/under insights
- Las Vegas has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45 points just twice this season.
- Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42, is three points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 47.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.8 more than the 45 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Raiders games this season is 48.5, 3.5 points above Sunday's over/under of 45.
- The 45 total in this game is 0.6 points above the 44.4 average total in Bears games this season.
Raiders stats and trends
- Las Vegas has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Raiders rack up 3.2 more points per game (26) than the Bears give up (22.8).
- When Las Vegas records more than 22.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Raiders average 406.5 yards per game, 56.5 more yards than the 350 the Bears allow per matchup.
- In games that Las Vegas totals over 350 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Raiders have three turnovers, three fewer than the Bears have takeaways (6).
Bears stats and trends
- Chicago has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- The Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.
- Chicago's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- This year the Bears put up nine fewer points per game (16) than the Raiders give up (25).
- The Bears collect 124.8 fewer yards per game (237) than the Raiders allow (361.8).
- The Bears have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Home and road insights
- This season, Raiders home games average 47.8 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (45).
- Bears away games this season average 45.8 total points, 0.8 more than this outing's over/under (45).
