The Cleveland Browns (3-1) are slight, 2.5-point underdogs as they attempt to extend their three-game winning streak in a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The point total for the outing is set at 47.

Odds for Chargers vs. Browns

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined for 47 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this season.

Cleveland's games have gone over 47 points in two opportunities this season.

Sunday's total is 1.8 points lower than the two team's combined 48.8 points per game average.

This contest's total is 11.7 points more than the 35.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Chargers and their opponents have scored an average of 51.6 points per game in 2020, 4.6 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Browns have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 2.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Chargers stats and trends

In Los Angeles' four games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Chargers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Los Angeles' games this year have not gone over the total in four opportunities.

This year, the Chargers average seven more points per game (23.8) than the Browns allow (16.8).

Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.8 points.

The Chargers collect 391 yards per game, 140.7 more yards than the 250.3 the Browns allow per matchup.

When Los Angeles picks up more than 250.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Browns' takeaways (3).

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Browns covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Cleveland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

This year the Browns put up 6.5 more points per game (25) than the Chargers surrender (18.5).

Cleveland is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 18.5 points.

The Browns average 389.3 yards per game, 57.3 more yards than the 332 the Chargers allow.

In games that Cleveland totals over 332 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Browns have turned the ball over four times, three fewer times than the Chargers have forced turnovers (7).

Home and road insights

The Chargers have one win ATS (1-1) as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home.

This season, Chargers home games average 53.5 points, 6.5 more than this outing's over/under (47).

The average point total in Browns away games this season is 53.0 points, 6.0 more than this contest's over/under (47).

