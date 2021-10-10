Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns quarterback Ben Wooldridge throws during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 3538

The Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-1, Sun Belt) visit the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Cajun Field. Louisiana is a 2-point underdog.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Louisiana

Favorite Spread Total Appalachian State -2 -

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

In Appalachian State's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2 points or more (in four chances).

Appalachian State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The Mountaineers rack up 35.2 points per game, 12.4 more than the Ragin' Cajuns allow per contest (22.8).

Appalachian State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.8 points.

The Mountaineers average 481.4 yards per game, 74.2 more yards than the 407.2 the Ragin' Cajuns allow per matchup.

Appalachian State is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team amasses more than 407.2 yards.

This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Ragin' Cajuns' takeaways (3).

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has covered the spread one time this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been underdogs by 2 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Louisiana's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Ragin' Cajuns put up 28.4 points per game, 8.4 more than the Mountaineers give up (20.0).

When Louisiana records more than 20.0 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns average 395.0 yards per game, 30.2 more yards than the 364.8 the Mountaineers give up.

Louisiana is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals over 364.8 yards.

The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over four times, three fewer times than the Mountaineers have forced turnovers (7).

Season Stats