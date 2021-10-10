Publish date:
Appalachian State vs. Louisiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-1, Sun Belt) visit the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Cajun Field. Louisiana is a 2-point underdog.
Odds for Appalachian State vs. Louisiana
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Appalachian State
-2
-
Appalachian State Stats and Trends
- In Appalachian State's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Mountaineers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2 points or more (in four chances).
- Appalachian State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
- The Mountaineers rack up 35.2 points per game, 12.4 more than the Ragin' Cajuns allow per contest (22.8).
- Appalachian State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.8 points.
- The Mountaineers average 481.4 yards per game, 74.2 more yards than the 407.2 the Ragin' Cajuns allow per matchup.
- Appalachian State is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team amasses more than 407.2 yards.
- This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Ragin' Cajuns' takeaways (3).
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana has covered the spread one time this season.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have been underdogs by 2 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Louisiana's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns put up 28.4 points per game, 8.4 more than the Mountaineers give up (20.0).
- When Louisiana records more than 20.0 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Ragin' Cajuns average 395.0 yards per game, 30.2 more yards than the 364.8 the Mountaineers give up.
- Louisiana is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals over 364.8 yards.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over four times, three fewer times than the Mountaineers have forced turnovers (7).
Season Stats
|Appalachian State
|Stats
|Louisiana
35.2
Avg. Points Scored
28.4
20.0
Avg. Points Allowed
22.8
481.4
Avg. Total Yards
395.0
364.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
407.2
6
Giveaways
4
7
Takeaways
3