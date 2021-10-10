Publish date:
Marshall vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Marshall Thundering Herd (3-3, 0-0 C-USA) are 10.5-point favorites when they visit the North Texas Mean Green (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Apogee Stadium. The over/under is 66.5 for the contest.
Odds for Marshall vs. North Texas
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Marshall
-10.5
66.5
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall and its opponents have scored at least 66.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only once this year.
- North Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 66.5 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to score 57.6 points per game, 8.9 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 55 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.5 fewer than the 66.5 total in this contest.
- The Thundering Herd and their opponents score an average of 57.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than Friday's total.
- The 66.9 PPG average total in Mean Green games this season is 0.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall has two wins against the spread in six games this year.
- The Thundering Herd have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 10.5 points or more in three chances.
- Marshall has gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times in six games with a set point total).
- The Thundering Herd score just 2.6 more points per game (34.8) than the Mean Green allow (32.2).
- Marshall is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 32.2 points.
- The Thundering Herd average 515.2 yards per game, 91.0 more yards than the 424.2 the Mean Green allow per matchup.
- When Marshall amasses over 424.2 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over eight more times (17 total) than the Mean Green have forced a turnover (9) this season.
North Texas Stats and Trends
- North Texas has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
- The Mean Green have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in four chances).
- North Texas' games this season have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).
- This season the Mean Green put up per game (22.8) than the Thundering Herd give up (22.8).
- When North Texas puts up more than 22.8 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Mean Green rack up 415.8 yards per game, 27.1 more yards than the 388.7 the Thundering Herd allow.
- In games that North Texas churns out more than 388.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Mean Green have nine giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 11 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|North Texas
34.8
Avg. Points Scored
22.8
22.8
Avg. Points Allowed
32.2
515.2
Avg. Total Yards
415.8
388.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
424.2
17
Giveaways
9
11
Takeaways
9