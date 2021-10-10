Oct 9, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd quarterback Grant Wells (8) throws a touchdown pass to Marshall Thundering Herd wide receiver Willie Johnson (1) late in the fourth quarter to tie the game with Old Dominion Monarchs at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Marshall Thundering Herd (3-3, 0-0 C-USA) are 10.5-point favorites when they visit the North Texas Mean Green (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Apogee Stadium. The over/under is 66.5 for the contest.

Odds for Marshall vs. North Texas

Favorite Spread Total Marshall -10.5 66.5

Over/Under Insights

Marshall and its opponents have scored at least 66.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only once this year.

North Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 66.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 57.6 points per game, 8.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 55 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.5 fewer than the 66.5 total in this contest.

The Thundering Herd and their opponents score an average of 57.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than Friday's total.

The 66.9 PPG average total in Mean Green games this season is 0.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Thundering Herd have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 10.5 points or more in three chances.

Marshall has gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Thundering Herd score just 2.6 more points per game (34.8) than the Mean Green allow (32.2).

Marshall is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 32.2 points.

The Thundering Herd average 515.2 yards per game, 91.0 more yards than the 424.2 the Mean Green allow per matchup.

When Marshall amasses over 424.2 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over eight more times (17 total) than the Mean Green have forced a turnover (9) this season.

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Mean Green have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in four chances).

North Texas' games this season have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

This season the Mean Green put up per game (22.8) than the Thundering Herd give up (22.8).

When North Texas puts up more than 22.8 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Mean Green rack up 415.8 yards per game, 27.1 more yards than the 388.7 the Thundering Herd allow.

In games that North Texas churns out more than 388.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Mean Green have nine giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 11 takeaways .

Season Stats