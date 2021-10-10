Oct 2, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Temple Owls linebacker William Kwenkeu (4) sacks Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan (14) in the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Tigers (3-3, 0-0 AAC) host the Navy Midshipmen (1-4, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, October 14, 2021 in matchup between AAC rivals at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Navy is an 8-point underdog. A total of 52 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Memphis vs. Navy

Favorite Spread Total Memphis -8 52

Over/Under Insights

Memphis and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in all five games this season.

Navy has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in three of five games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.6, is 1.6 points more than Thursday's over/under.

The 64.9 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 12.9 more than the 52 total in this contest.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 62.8, 10.8 points above Thursday's over/under of 52.

The 52 total in this game is 3.8 points above the 48.2 average total in Midshipmen games this season.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has covered the spread one time this year.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 8 points or more.

Memphis' games this year have gone over the point total three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Tigers average 36.0 points per game, 3.8 more than the Midshipmen allow per outing (32.2).

Memphis is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 32.2 points.

The Tigers collect 136.9 more yards per game (497.5) than the Midshipmen allow per matchup (360.6).

When Memphis amasses over 360.6 yards, the team is 0-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over 10 times, three more than the Midshipmen's takeaways (7).

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Midshipmen have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 8 points or more.

Navy's games this season have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

This season the Midshipmen score 15.1 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Tigers surrender (32.7).

The Midshipmen collect 174.4 fewer yards per game (282.6) than the Tigers give up per contest (457.0).

The Midshipmen have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Season Stats