Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Detroit Lions (0-4) are double-digit, 10-point underdogs as they attempt to halt their four-game losing streak in a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The contest has a point total of 49.
Odds for Vikings vs. Lions
Over/under insights
- Minnesota and its opponents have scored at least 49 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.
- Detroit's games have gone over 49 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 43.8 points per game, 5.2 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 3.8 points fewer than the 52.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The average total in Vikings games this season is 50.9, 1.9 points above Sunday's total of 49.
- The 49 over/under in this game is 2.1 points higher than the 46.9 average total in Lions games this season.
Vikings stats and trends
- Minnesota has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- This year, the Vikings average 6.3 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Lions give up (29.8).
- Minnesota is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 29.8 points.
- The Vikings rack up 382.5 yards per game, just 1.2 more than the 381.3 the Lions allow per outing.
- When Minnesota picks up over 381.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This year, the Vikings have two turnovers, two fewer than the Lions have takeaways (4).
Lions stats and trends
- Detroit has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- The Lions have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 10 points or more.
- Detroit's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Lions rack up 20.3 points per game, comparable to the 23 the Vikings give up.
- The Lions collect 37.2 fewer yards per game (351.8) than the Vikings allow (389).
- This season the Lions have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Vikings' takeaways (2).
Home and road insights
- Vikings home games this season average 52.8 total points, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under (49).
- The average total in Lions away games this season is 45.5 points, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).
