The Detroit Lions (0-4) are double-digit, 10-point underdogs as they attempt to halt their four-game losing streak in a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The contest has a point total of 49.

Odds for Vikings vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Minnesota and its opponents have scored at least 49 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.

Detroit's games have gone over 49 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 43.8 points per game, 5.2 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 3.8 points fewer than the 52.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Vikings games this season is 50.9, 1.9 points above Sunday's total of 49.

The 49 over/under in this game is 2.1 points higher than the 46.9 average total in Lions games this season.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This year, the Vikings average 6.3 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Lions give up (29.8).

Minnesota is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 29.8 points.

The Vikings rack up 382.5 yards per game, just 1.2 more than the 381.3 the Lions allow per outing.

When Minnesota picks up over 381.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year, the Vikings have two turnovers, two fewer than the Lions have takeaways (4).

Lions stats and trends

Detroit has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Lions have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 10 points or more.

Detroit's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Lions rack up 20.3 points per game, comparable to the 23 the Vikings give up.

The Lions collect 37.2 fewer yards per game (351.8) than the Vikings allow (389).

This season the Lions have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Vikings' takeaways (2).

Home and road insights

Vikings home games this season average 52.8 total points, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under (49).

The average total in Lions away games this season is 45.5 points, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).

