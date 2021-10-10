Oct 3, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) walks off of the field after a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans (1-3) are an underdog by 8.5 points as they attempt to stop a three-game slide in a matchup with the New England Patriots (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at NRG Stadium. The game has a 39.5-point over/under.

Odds for Patriots vs. Texans

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have scored at least 39.5 points or more just one time this year.

So far this season, 75% of Houston's games (3/4) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 39.5.

Sunday's over/under is 4.9 points higher than the combined 34.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.5 points per game, 7.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Patriots games this season is 44.9, 5.4 points more than Sunday's over/under of 39.5.

In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 45.9 points, 6.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Patriots stats and trends

So far this season New England has two wins against the spread.

New England's games this year have yet to go over the total in four opportunities.

The Patriots put up 17.8 points per game, 11.2 fewer than the Texans surrender per outing (29).

The Patriots rack up 90 fewer yards per game (311.8) than the Texans give up per matchup (401.8).

This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Texans' takeaways (6).

Texans stats and trends

So far this year Houston has two wins against the spread.

The Texans have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 8.5 points or more (in three chances).

Houston's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Texans put up just 0.7 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Patriots give up (17.5).

Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.5 points.

The Texans rack up 43.7 fewer yards per game (263.3) than the Patriots give up per contest (307).

This season the Texans have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Patriots' takeaways (5).

Home and road insights

Texans home games this season average 44.3 total points, 4.8 more than this matchup's over/under (39.5).

Patriots away games this season average 43.0 total points, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).

