New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Houston Texans (1-3) are an underdog by 8.5 points as they attempt to stop a three-game slide in a matchup with the New England Patriots (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at NRG Stadium. The game has a 39.5-point over/under.
Odds for Patriots vs. Texans
Over/under insights
- New England and its opponents have scored at least 39.5 points or more just one time this year.
- So far this season, 75% of Houston's games (3/4) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 39.5.
- Sunday's over/under is 4.9 points higher than the combined 34.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 46.5 points per game, 7.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Patriots games this season is 44.9, 5.4 points more than Sunday's over/under of 39.5.
- In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 45.9 points, 6.4 more than the set total in this contest.
Patriots stats and trends
- So far this season New England has two wins against the spread.
- New England's games this year have yet to go over the total in four opportunities.
- The Patriots put up 17.8 points per game, 11.2 fewer than the Texans surrender per outing (29).
- The Patriots rack up 90 fewer yards per game (311.8) than the Texans give up per matchup (401.8).
- This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Texans' takeaways (6).
Texans stats and trends
- So far this year Houston has two wins against the spread.
- The Texans have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 8.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Houston's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- The Texans put up just 0.7 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Patriots give up (17.5).
- Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.5 points.
- The Texans rack up 43.7 fewer yards per game (263.3) than the Patriots give up per contest (307).
- This season the Texans have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Patriots' takeaways (5).
Home and road insights
- Texans home games this season average 44.3 total points, 4.8 more than this matchup's over/under (39.5).
- Patriots away games this season average 43.0 total points, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).
