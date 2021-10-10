Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) calls a play against New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder (48) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints (2-2) are close favorites (-2.5) against the Washington Football Team (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021. The point total is set at 43.5.

Odds for Saints vs. Washington

Over/under insights

New Orleans and its opponents have combined for 43.5 points or more only one time this year.

In 75% of Washington's games this season (3/4), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.

Sunday's over/under is 5.3 points lower than the two team's combined 48.8 points per game average.

The 47.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 4.3 more than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.

The Saints and their opponents have scored an average of 44.9 points per game in 2020, 1.4 more than Sunday's total.

The 45.0 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Saints have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.

New Orleans' games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Saints average seven fewer points per game (23.5) than the Football Team give up (30.5).

The Saints rack up 140.7 fewer yards per game (276.8), than the Football Team give up per contest (417.5).

This year, the Saints have turned the ball over three times, one more than the Football Team's takeaways (2).

Washington stats and trends

Washington has one win against the spread in four games this season.

This season, the Football Team are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Washington's games this season have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

This year the Football Team put up eight more points per game (25.3) than the Saints give up (17.3).

Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 17.3 points.

The Football Team collect just 7.3 fewer yards per game (342) than the Saints give up (349.3).

In games that Washington piles up over 349.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Football Team have turned the ball over five times, three fewer times than the Saints have forced turnovers (8).

Home and road insights

At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or greater, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-1).

Football Team home games this season average 43.5 total points, which equals this outing's over/under.

On the road, the Saints are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more.

Saints away games this season average 44.0 total points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

