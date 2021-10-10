Publish date:
New Orleans Saints vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights
The New Orleans Saints (2-2) are close favorites (-2.5) against the Washington Football Team (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021. The point total is set at 43.5.
Odds for Saints vs. Washington
Over/under insights
- New Orleans and its opponents have combined for 43.5 points or more only one time this year.
- In 75% of Washington's games this season (3/4), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.
- Sunday's over/under is 5.3 points lower than the two team's combined 48.8 points per game average.
- The 47.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 4.3 more than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Saints and their opponents have scored an average of 44.9 points per game in 2020, 1.4 more than Sunday's total.
- The 45.0 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Saints stats and trends
- New Orleans has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- The Saints have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.
- New Orleans' games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- The Saints average seven fewer points per game (23.5) than the Football Team give up (30.5).
- The Saints rack up 140.7 fewer yards per game (276.8), than the Football Team give up per contest (417.5).
- This year, the Saints have turned the ball over three times, one more than the Football Team's takeaways (2).
Washington stats and trends
- Washington has one win against the spread in four games this season.
- This season, the Football Team are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Washington's games this season have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).
- This year the Football Team put up eight more points per game (25.3) than the Saints give up (17.3).
- Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 17.3 points.
- The Football Team collect just 7.3 fewer yards per game (342) than the Saints give up (349.3).
- In games that Washington piles up over 349.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Football Team have turned the ball over five times, three fewer times than the Saints have forced turnovers (8).
Home and road insights
- At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or greater, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-1).
- Football Team home games this season average 43.5 total points, which equals this outing's over/under.
- On the road, the Saints are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more.
- Saints away games this season average 44.0 total points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).
