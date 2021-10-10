Publish date:
Oregon vs. Cal College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 9 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) when they host the California Golden Bears (1-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Friday, October 15, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 foes at Autzen Stadium. Oregon is favored by 14.5 points. The contest has a point total set at 55.5.
Odds for Oregon vs. Cal
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oregon
-14.5
55.5
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon and its opponents have combined for 55.5 points only twice this year.
- Cal and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in two games this season.
- Friday's total is 4.5 points lower than the two team's combined 60 points per game average.
- The 49.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.1 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.
- The Ducks and their opponents have scored an average of 59.3 points per game in 2021, 3.8 more than Friday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Golden Bears have averaged a total of 49.6 points, 5.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon has one win against the spread in five games this year.
- This season, the Ducks are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 14.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Oregon's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The Ducks rack up 35.8 points per game, 8.2 more than the Golden Bears give up per outing (27.6).
- Oregon is 1-3 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.6 points.
- The Ducks collect 22 more yards per game (421.2) than the Golden Bears allow per contest (399.2).
- Oregon is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up over 399.2 yards.
- The Ducks have turned the ball over two times this season, four fewer than the Golden Bears have forced (6).
Cal Stats and Trends
- So far this season Cal has two wins against the spread.
- Cal's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
- This season the Golden Bears average just 2.4 more points per game (24.2) than the Ducks allow (21.8).
- When Cal records more than 21.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Golden Bears average 407.2 yards per game, only 1.8 fewer than the 409 the Ducks allow.
- When Cal churns out over 409 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oregon
|Stats
|Cal
35.8
Avg. Points Scored
24.2
21.8
Avg. Points Allowed
27.6
421.2
Avg. Total Yards
407.2
409
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
399.2
2
Giveaways
6
13
Takeaways
6