Oct 2, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) prepares to throw the football during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 9 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) when they host the California Golden Bears (1-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Friday, October 15, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 foes at Autzen Stadium. Oregon is favored by 14.5 points. The contest has a point total set at 55.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oregon vs. Cal

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Oregon -14.5 55.5

Over/Under Insights

Oregon and its opponents have combined for 55.5 points only twice this year.

Cal and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in two games this season.

Friday's total is 4.5 points lower than the two team's combined 60 points per game average.

The 49.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.1 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.

The Ducks and their opponents have scored an average of 59.3 points per game in 2021, 3.8 more than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Bears have averaged a total of 49.6 points, 5.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has one win against the spread in five games this year.

This season, the Ducks are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 14.5 points or more (in three chances).

Oregon's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Ducks rack up 35.8 points per game, 8.2 more than the Golden Bears give up per outing (27.6).

Oregon is 1-3 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.6 points.

The Ducks collect 22 more yards per game (421.2) than the Golden Bears allow per contest (399.2).

Oregon is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up over 399.2 yards.

The Ducks have turned the ball over two times this season, four fewer than the Golden Bears have forced (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon at SISportsbook.

Cal Stats and Trends

So far this season Cal has two wins against the spread.

Cal's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

This season the Golden Bears average just 2.4 more points per game (24.2) than the Ducks allow (21.8).

When Cal records more than 21.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Golden Bears average 407.2 yards per game, only 1.8 fewer than the 409 the Ducks allow.

When Cal churns out over 409 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 13 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats