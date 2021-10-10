October 3, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) is brought down by a group of Green Bay Packers defenders during a game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/Appleton Post-Crescent via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) are an underdog by just 1.5 points as they aim to stop a three-game slide in a matchup with the Denver Broncos (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. An over/under of 40 is set in the game.

Odds for Broncos vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Denver and its opponents have scored at least 40 points -- this matchup's point total -- only once this season.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over 40 points in two opportunities this season.

Sunday's over/under is 2.4 points higher than the combined 37.6 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 4.4 points greater than the 35.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 43.1 points per game in 2020, 3.1 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 45.5 points, 5.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has three wins against the spread in four games this season.

So far this season, the Broncos have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those contests.

Denver's games this year have not gone over the total in four opportunities.

The Broncos put up 20.8 points per game, comparable to the 23.3 per contest the Steelers allow.

When Denver scores more than 23.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Broncos average just four fewer yards per game (353.8) than the Steelers allow per outing (357.8).

Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 357.8 yards.

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over three times, while the Steelers have forced three.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has one win against the spread in four games this year.

The Steelers have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Pittsburgh's games this season have not hit the over on any of four set point totals.

The Steelers rack up 4.5 more points per game (16.8) than the Broncos allow (12.3).

Pittsburgh is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 12.3 points.

The Steelers collect 34 more yards per game (301.8) than the Broncos allow (267.8).

When Pittsburgh picks up over 267.8 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

This season the Steelers have turned the ball over five times, while the Broncos have forced 5 turnovers.

Home and road insights

At home, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-2) as 1.5-point underdogs or more.

Steelers home games this season average 44.3 total points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (40).

The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (2-0) on the road as 1.5-point favorites or more.

This season, Broncos away games average 43.5 points, 3.5 more than this outing's over/under (40).

