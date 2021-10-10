October 10, 2021
Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights

October 3, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) is brought down by a group of Green Bay Packers defenders during a game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/Appleton Post-Crescent via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) are an underdog by just 1.5 points as they aim to stop a three-game slide in a matchup with the Denver Broncos (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. An over/under of 40 is set in the game.

Odds for Broncos vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Denver and its opponents have scored at least 40 points -- this matchup's point total -- only once this season.
  • Pittsburgh's games have gone over 40 points in two opportunities this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 2.4 points higher than the combined 37.6 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's over/under is 4.4 points greater than the 35.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 43.1 points per game in 2020, 3.1 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 45.5 points, 5.5 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Denver has three wins against the spread in four games this season.
  • So far this season, the Broncos have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those contests.
  • Denver's games this year have not gone over the total in four opportunities.
  • The Broncos put up 20.8 points per game, comparable to the 23.3 per contest the Steelers allow.
  • When Denver scores more than 23.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Broncos average just four fewer yards per game (353.8) than the Steelers allow per outing (357.8).
  • Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 357.8 yards.
  • This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over three times, while the Steelers have forced three.
  • Pittsburgh has one win against the spread in four games this year.
  • The Steelers have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
  • Pittsburgh's games this season have not hit the over on any of four set point totals.
  • The Steelers rack up 4.5 more points per game (16.8) than the Broncos allow (12.3).
  • Pittsburgh is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 12.3 points.
  • The Steelers collect 34 more yards per game (301.8) than the Broncos allow (267.8).
  • When Pittsburgh picks up over 267.8 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
  • This season the Steelers have turned the ball over five times, while the Broncos have forced 5 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • At home, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-2) as 1.5-point underdogs or more.
  • Steelers home games this season average 44.3 total points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (40).
  • The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (2-0) on the road as 1.5-point favorites or more.
  • This season, Broncos away games average 43.5 points, 3.5 more than this outing's over/under (40).

