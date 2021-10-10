Oct 9, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs head coach Brady Hoke meets with New Mexico Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales following the 31-7 victory at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs (5-0, 0-0 MWC) visit the San Jose State Spartans (3-3, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, October 15, 2021 in matchup between MWC opponents at CEFCU Stadium. San Jose State is an 8-point underdog. The point total is set at 43 for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for San Diego State vs. San Jose State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total San Diego State -8 43

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in three of five games this season.

In 50% of San Jose State's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 43.

Friday's over/under is 13.1 points lower than the two team's combined 56.1 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 2.6 points more than the 40.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Aztecs games this season feature an average total of 44.6 points, a number 1.6 points higher than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Spartans have averaged a total of 56.1 points, 13.1 more than the set total in this contest.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State has four wins against the spread in five games this year.

This season, the Aztecs have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 8 points or more.

San Diego State's games this year have gone over the point total three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Aztecs score 11.8 more points per game (35.6) than the Spartans give up (23.8).

When San Diego State puts up more than 23.8 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Aztecs rack up 370.2 yards per game, just 0.7 more than the 369.5 the Spartans give up per matchup.

San Diego State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 369.5 yards.

The Aztecs have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Spartans have forced (3).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for San Diego State at SISportsbook.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

So far this year San Jose State has one win against the spread.

This year, the Spartans are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 8 points or more.

San Jose State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Spartans rack up 20.5 points per game, 3.9 more than the Aztecs allow (16.6).

San Jose State is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 16.6 points.

The Spartans collect 63.0 more yards per game (333.0) than the Aztecs allow per outing (270.0).

San Jose State is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up over 270.0 yards.

The Spartans have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Aztecs have forced (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats