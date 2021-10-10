Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The South Alabama Jaguars (3-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) are favored by 3.5 points when they play host to the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) in Sun Belt action on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The point total for the outing is set at 51.

Odds for South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern

Favorite Spread Total South Alabama -3.5 51

Over/Under Insights

South Alabama and its opponents have scored at least 51 points or more only once this season.

In 60% of Georgia Southern's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 51.

The two teams combine to average 50.8 points per game, 0.2 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 52.7 points per game, 1.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The Jaguars and their opponents score an average of 50.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer than Thursday's total.

The 54.3 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 3.3 points more than this game's over/under.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

South Alabama has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Jaguars have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

South Alabama's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Jaguars average 6.7 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Eagles give up (32.7).

The Jaguars average 360.6 yards per game, 126.4 fewer yards than the 487.0 the Eagles give up per matchup.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over four more times (9 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

In Georgia Southern's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Eagles have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Georgia Southern's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Eagles average 4.8 more points per game (24.8) than the Jaguars surrender (20.0).

When Georgia Southern scores more than 20.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Eagles average 380.7 yards per game, 68.9 more yards than the 311.8 the Jaguars give up.

In games that Georgia Southern picks up over 311.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This season the Eagles have six turnovers, five fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (11).

