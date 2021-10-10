Oct 3, 2021; Foxboro, MA, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians argues a call with the referees during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers expect the Miami Dolphins (1-3) to see their three-game losing streak continue, as they are 10-point underdogs in a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. The point total for the outing is set at 48.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in three of four games this season.

Miami's games have gone over 48 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is two points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 5.6 points fewer than the 53.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 52.3 points per game in 2020, 4.3 more than Sunday's total.

The 48 total in this game is 3.5 points higher than the 44.5 average total in Dolphins games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has covered the spread once this season.

This season, the Buccaneers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).

The Buccaneers score 3.2 more points per game (30.5) than the Dolphins surrender (27.3).

Tampa Bay is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.3 points.

The Buccaneers rack up 399.8 yards per game, just 11.5 more than the 388.3 the Dolphins allow per matchup.

In games that Tampa Bay totals over 388.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Buccaneers have five giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have six takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Dolphins.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has covered the spread two times this year.

Miami's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Dolphins score 10.8 fewer points per game (15.5) than the Buccaneers allow (26.3).

The Dolphins collect 123 fewer yards per game (252) than the Buccaneers allow per outing (375).

This year the Dolphins have turned the ball over six times, while the Buccaneers have forced 6 turnovers.

Home and road insights

At home, as 10-point favorites or greater, the Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

This season, Buccaneers home games average 52.3 points, 4.3 more than this matchup's over/under (48).

The average total in Dolphins away games this season is 44.3 points, 3.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48).

Powered by Data Skrive.