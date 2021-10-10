Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) pulls in a catch during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash. Nas Titans Seahawks 005

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) are an underdog by 4.5 points as they aim to stop a four-game skid in a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The contest's point total is set at 48.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Titans vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in three of four games this season.

Jacksonville's games have gone over 48.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 42.3 points per game, 6.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 56.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 8.1 more than the 48.5 total in this contest.

Titans games this season feature an average total of 49.9 points, a number 1.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.0 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has covered the spread two times this season.

This season, the Titans have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Titans score five fewer points per game (23.8) than the Jaguars allow (28.8).

The Titans rack up 394.5 yards per game, 24 fewer yards than the 418.5 the Jaguars give up per contest.

Tennessee is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 418.5 yards.

The Titans have turned the ball over seven times this season, six more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (1).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tennessee's matchup with the Jaguars.

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has covered the spread once this year.

The Jaguars have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Jacksonville's games this season have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Jaguars rack up 9.3 fewer points per game (18.5) than the Titans allow (27.8).

The Jaguars collect 36.8 fewer yards per game (321.5) than the Titans give up (358.3).

When Jacksonville amasses over 358.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over nine times this season, seven more turnovers than the Titans have forced (2).

Home and road insights

This season, Jaguars home games average 48.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).

On the road, the Titans are winless ATS (0-1) as 4.5-point favorites or more.

This season, Titans away games average 49.3 points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.