A pair of the nation's top passing offenses meet when the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 0-0 SEC) bring college football's 17th-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-2, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 5 passing offense, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Crimson Tide are double-digit, 17-point favorites. The point total is set at 59.

Odds for Alabama vs. Mississippi State

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -17 59

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in five of six games (83.3%) this season.

Mississippi State's games have gone over 59 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 13.1 points lower than the two team's combined 72.1 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 47 points per game, 12 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 61.9 points per game in 2021, 2.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 59 total in this game is 4.5 points above the 54.5 average total in Bulldogs games this season.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 17 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Alabama has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).

The Crimson Tide put up 19.3 more points per game (44.3) than the Bulldogs surrender (25).

When Alabama records more than 25 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide collect 471.3 yards per game, 153.3 more yards than the 318 the Bulldogs give up per matchup.

In games that Alabama piles up over 318 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Bulldogs have forced (8).

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has covered the spread two times this season.

Mississippi State's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Bulldogs average 27.8 points per game, 5.8 more than the Crimson Tide give up (22).

Mississippi State is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22 points.

The Bulldogs collect 428.6 yards per game, 127.9 more yards than the 300.7 the Crimson Tide allow.

In games that Mississippi State piles up over 300.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have seven giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have nine takeaways .

Season Stats