The No. 18 Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Utah Utes (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 opponents at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah is a 1-point underdog. The contest has a 51-point over/under.

Odds for Arizona State vs. Utah

Favorite Spread Total Arizona State -1 51

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51 points just one time this season.

Utah's games have gone over 51 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 64.1 points per game, 13.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 39.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.8 fewer than the 51 total in this contest.

The average total in Sun Devils games this season is 52.2, 1.2 points above Saturday's over/under of 51.

In 2021, games involving the Utes have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 1.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Sun Devils have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1 point or more (in four chances).

Arizona State's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year, the Sun Devils rack up 10.3 more points per game (33.3) than the Utes give up (23).

When Arizona State records more than 23 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Sun Devils collect 100.8 more yards per game (440.2) than the Utes give up per outing (339.4).

When Arizona State picks up more than 339.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over nine times this season, two more turnovers than the Utes have forced (7).

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Utes covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1 point or more.

Utah's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Utes rack up 30.8 points per game, 14.6 more than the Sun Devils allow (16.2).

Utah is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 16.2 points.

The Utes average 91.4 more yards per game (390.4) than the Sun Devils allow per matchup (299).

Utah is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals over 299 yards.

The Utes have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Sun Devils have forced turnovers (9).

