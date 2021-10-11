Publish date:
Arizona State vs. Utah College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 18 Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Utah Utes (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 opponents at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah is a 1-point underdog. The contest has a 51-point over/under.
Odds for Arizona State vs. Utah
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Arizona State
-1
51
Over/Under Insights
- Arizona State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51 points just one time this season.
- Utah's games have gone over 51 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 64.1 points per game, 13.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 39.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.8 fewer than the 51 total in this contest.
- The average total in Sun Devils games this season is 52.2, 1.2 points above Saturday's over/under of 51.
- In 2021, games involving the Utes have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 1.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Arizona State Stats and Trends
- Arizona State has three wins against the spread in six games this season.
- The Sun Devils have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1 point or more (in four chances).
- Arizona State's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- This year, the Sun Devils rack up 10.3 more points per game (33.3) than the Utes give up (23).
- When Arizona State records more than 23 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Sun Devils collect 100.8 more yards per game (440.2) than the Utes give up per outing (339.4).
- When Arizona State picks up more than 339.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Sun Devils have turned the ball over nine times this season, two more turnovers than the Utes have forced (7).
Utah Stats and Trends
- Utah has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- The Utes covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1 point or more.
- Utah's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- The Utes rack up 30.8 points per game, 14.6 more than the Sun Devils allow (16.2).
- Utah is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 16.2 points.
- The Utes average 91.4 more yards per game (390.4) than the Sun Devils allow per matchup (299).
- Utah is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals over 299 yards.
- The Utes have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Sun Devils have forced turnovers (9).
Season Stats
|Arizona State
|Stats
|Utah
33.3
Avg. Points Scored
30.8
16.2
Avg. Points Allowed
23
440.2
Avg. Total Yards
390.4
299
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
339.4
9
Giveaways
8
9
Takeaways
7