Oct 9, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman during the game against Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 10th-ranked run offense will take on the Auburn Tigers (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 23rd-ranked rush defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Razorbacks are favored by 3.5 points in the game. The point total is set at 53 for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Arkansas vs. Auburn

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Arkansas -3.5 53

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

In 50% of Auburn's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 53.

Saturday's total is 14.3 points lower than the two team's combined 67.3 points per game average.

The 43.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.3 fewer than the 53 total in this contest.

The Razorbacks and their opponents have scored an average of 53.1 points per game in 2021, 0.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 53-point over/under for this game is 1.3 points below the 54.3 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

In Arkansas' six games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Razorbacks have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Arkansas' games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

This year, the Razorbacks put up 13.1 more points per game (32.3) than the Tigers allow (19.2).

Arkansas is 6-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.2 points.

The Razorbacks average 137.4 more yards per game (459.7) than the Tigers allow per outing (322.3).

Arkansas is 6-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team piles up more than 322.3 yards.

This year, the Razorbacks have four turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arkansas at SISportsbook.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

This season, the Tigers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Auburn's games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Tigers score 10.5 more points per game (35.0) than the Razorbacks allow (24.5).

Auburn is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 24.5 points.

The Tigers rack up 113.8 more yards per game (451.3) than the Razorbacks allow (337.5).

In games that Auburn amasses over 337.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This season the Tigers have four turnovers, two fewer than the Razorbacks have takeaways (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats