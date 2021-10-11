Oct 2, 2021; Muncie, Indiana, USA; Ball State Cardinals wide receiver Jayshon Jackson (12) runs after making a catch while Army Black Knights outside linebacker Andre Carter (34) defends during the second half at Scheumann Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-2, 0-0 MAC) are slight, 2.5-point underdogs in a home MAC matchup against the Ball State Cardinals (3-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Rynearson Stadium. A 54.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Ball State -2.5 54.5

Over/Under Insights

Ball State's games this season have gone over 54.5 points three of five times.

Eastern Michigan's games have gone over 54.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 52.8 points per game, 1.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 50.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.7 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 54.5, a value equal to Saturday's over/under.

The 58.3 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 3.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Ball State Stats and Trends

Ball State has two wins against the spread in six games this season.

Ball State's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Cardinals put up just 0.7 more points per game (23.5) than the Eagles allow (22.8).

When Ball State scores more than 22.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cardinals average 70.6 fewer yards per game (319.2), than the Eagles allow per outing (389.8).

The Cardinals have turned the ball over seven times this season, one fewer than the Eagles have forced (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ball State at SISportsbook.

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Eastern Michigan has two wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Eastern Michigan's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year the Eagles score just 1.3 more points per game (29.3) than the Cardinals surrender (28).

When Eastern Michigan scores more than 28 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Eagles collect 356.8 yards per game, 44.4 fewer yards than the 401.2 the Cardinals allow.

In games that Eastern Michigan picks up more than 401.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This season the Eagles have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats