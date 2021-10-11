Publish date:
Baylor vs. BYU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 19 BYU Cougars (5-1) will look to defy oddsmakers when they square off against the Baylor Bears (5-1) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 as 4.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 48.
Odds for Baylor vs. BYU
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Baylor
-4.5
48
Over/Under Insights
- Baylor's games this season have gone over 48 points five of six times.
- BYU's games have gone over 48 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 17.5 points lower than the two team's combined 65.5 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 38.3 points per game, 9.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Bears games this season feature an average total of 49.1 points, a number 1.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.5 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is 7.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Baylor has played six games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bears have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
- Baylor's games this year have gone over the point total four times in six opportunities (66.7%).
- The Bears put up 17.8 more points per game (38.3) than the Cougars allow (20.5).
- When Baylor scores more than 20.5 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Bears collect 460.5 yards per game, 92.7 more yards than the 367.8 the Cougars allow per contest.
- In games that Baylor churns out more than 367.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Bears have turned the ball over four times this season, six fewer than the Cougars have forced (10).
Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Baylor at SISportsbook.
BYU Stats and Trends
- BYU has three wins against the spread in six games this season.
- This season, the Cougars won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
- BYU's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
- This year the Cougars average 9.4 more points per game (27.2) than the Bears allow (17.8).
- BYU is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team scores more than 17.8 points.
- The Cougars average 403.2 yards per game, 80.5 more yards than the 322.7 the Bears give up.
- In games that BYU piles up more than 322.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This year the Cougars have six turnovers, four fewer than the Bears have takeaways (10).
Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Baylor
|Stats
|BYU
38.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.2
17.8
Avg. Points Allowed
20.5
460.5
Avg. Total Yards
403.2
322.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
367.8
4
Giveaways
6
10
Takeaways
10