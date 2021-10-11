Publish date:
Boise State vs. Air Force College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers give the Boise State Broncos (3-3, 0-0 MWC) the edge when they host the Air Force Falcons (5-1, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between MWC foes at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State is favored by 6 points. The game's over/under is 50.5.
Odds for Boise State vs. Air Force
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Boise State
-6
50.5
Over/Under Insights
- Boise State's games this season have gone over 50.5 points three of six times.
- Air Force and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to score 64.2 points per game, 13.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 12.5 points greater than the 38 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 61.8 points per game in 2021, 11.3 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 48 points, 2.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Boise State Stats and Trends
- Boise State is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Broncos have been favored by 6 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Boise State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Broncos put up 31.5 points per game, 15.3 more than the Falcons give up per contest (16.2).
- When Boise State scores more than 16.2 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Broncos average 86.5 more yards per game (367.3) than the Falcons allow per contest (280.8).
- When Boise State churns out more than 280.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- This year, the Broncos have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (9).
Air Force Stats and Trends
- In Air Force's six games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- Air Force's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- This year the Falcons rack up 10.9 more points per game (32.7) than the Broncos allow (21.8).
- Air Force is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.8 points.
- The Falcons rack up only 9.2 more yards per game (423.5) than the Broncos allow per outing (414.3).
- Air Force is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses more than 414.3 yards.
- The Falcons have turned the ball over three times, 13 fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (16).
Season Stats
|Boise State
|Stats
|Air Force
31.5
Avg. Points Scored
32.7
21.8
Avg. Points Allowed
16.2
367.3
Avg. Total Yards
423.5
414.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
280.8
8
Giveaways
3
16
Takeaways
9