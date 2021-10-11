Oct 9, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Andy Avalos encourages his team from the sideline during the third quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Boise State Broncos (3-3, 0-0 MWC) the edge when they host the Air Force Falcons (5-1, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between MWC foes at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State is favored by 6 points. The game's over/under is 50.5.

Odds for Boise State vs. Air Force

Favorite Spread Total Boise State -6 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Boise State's games this season have gone over 50.5 points three of six times.

Air Force and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 64.2 points per game, 13.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 12.5 points greater than the 38 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 61.8 points per game in 2021, 11.3 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 48 points, 2.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Broncos have been favored by 6 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Boise State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Broncos put up 31.5 points per game, 15.3 more than the Falcons give up per contest (16.2).

When Boise State scores more than 16.2 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Broncos average 86.5 more yards per game (367.3) than the Falcons allow per contest (280.8).

When Boise State churns out more than 280.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year, the Broncos have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (9).

Air Force Stats and Trends

In Air Force's six games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

Air Force's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year the Falcons rack up 10.9 more points per game (32.7) than the Broncos allow (21.8).

Air Force is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.8 points.

The Falcons rack up only 9.2 more yards per game (423.5) than the Broncos allow per outing (414.3).

Air Force is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses more than 414.3 yards.

The Falcons have turned the ball over three times, 13 fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (16).

