Publish date:
Buffalo vs. Ohio College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers heavily favor the Buffalo Bulls (2-4, 0-0 MAC) when they host the Ohio Bobcats (1-5, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between MAC opponents at UB Stadium. Buffalo is favored by 10 points. The over/under is set at 55.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Buffalo vs. Ohio
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Buffalo
-10
55.5
Over/Under Insights
- Buffalo and its opponents have scored at least 55.5 points only twice this year.
- Ohio has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 5.0 points higher than the combined 50.5 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 59.5 points per game, 4.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Bulls and their opponents have scored an average of 57.7 points per game in 2021, 2.2 more than Saturday's total.
- The 53.6 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 1.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- Buffalo has covered the spread once this season.
- This season, the Bulls are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 10 points or more.
- Buffalo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Bulls score just 0.1 fewer points per game (31.2) than the Bobcats allow (31.3).
- When Buffalo puts up more than 31.3 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Bulls average just 15.3 fewer yards per game (410.7) than the Bobcats give up per outing (426.0).
- Buffalo is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up more than 426.0 yards.
- This year, the Bulls have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Bobcats' takeaways (5).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Buffalo at SISportsbook.
Ohio Stats and Trends
- So far this season Ohio has two wins against the spread.
- This year, the Bobcats are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 10 points or more.
- Ohio's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- This season the Bobcats rack up 8.9 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Bulls surrender (28.2).
- The Bobcats average 83.7 fewer yards per game (346.3) than the Bulls give up per contest (430.0).
- The Bobcats have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (5) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Buffalo
|Stats
|Ohio
31.2
Avg. Points Scored
19.3
28.2
Avg. Points Allowed
31.3
410.7
Avg. Total Yards
346.3
430.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
426.0
6
Giveaways
7
5
Takeaways
5