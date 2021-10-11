Sep 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Bulls head coach Maurice Linguist cheers for his special teams defense after a missed field goal by the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter of play at UB Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Buffalo Bulls (2-4, 0-0 MAC) when they host the Ohio Bobcats (1-5, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between MAC opponents at UB Stadium. Buffalo is favored by 10 points. The over/under is set at 55.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buffalo vs. Ohio

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Buffalo -10 55.5

Over/Under Insights

Buffalo and its opponents have scored at least 55.5 points only twice this year.

Ohio has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 5.0 points higher than the combined 50.5 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 59.5 points per game, 4.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The Bulls and their opponents have scored an average of 57.7 points per game in 2021, 2.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 53.6 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 1.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has covered the spread once this season.

This season, the Bulls are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Bulls score just 0.1 fewer points per game (31.2) than the Bobcats allow (31.3).

When Buffalo puts up more than 31.3 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Bulls average just 15.3 fewer yards per game (410.7) than the Bobcats give up per outing (426.0).

Buffalo is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up more than 426.0 yards.

This year, the Bulls have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Bobcats' takeaways (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Buffalo at SISportsbook.

Ohio Stats and Trends

So far this season Ohio has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Bobcats are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Ohio's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Bobcats rack up 8.9 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Bulls surrender (28.2).

The Bobcats average 83.7 fewer yards per game (346.3) than the Bulls give up per contest (430.0).

The Bobcats have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats