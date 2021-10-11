Temple Owls safety M.J. Griffin (28) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) in the second half of the NCAA football game on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Temple Owls 52-3. Temple Owls At Cincinnati Bearcats

The No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0, 0-0 AAC) will put their second-ranked scoring defense to the test against the UCF Knights (3-2, 0-0 AAC) and the No. 21 scoring offense in college football, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Bearcats are heavily favored by 20 points in the outing. The point total is set at 56.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. UCF

Favorite Spread Total Cincinnati -20 56

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have scored at least 56 points just two times this season.

In 80% of UCF's games this season (4/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 56.

Saturday's over/under is 21.8 points lower than the two team's combined 77.8 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 39.6 points per game, 16.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bearcats games have an average total of 51.0 points this season, 5.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Knights have averaged a total of 64.4 points, 8.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has four wins against the spread in five games this year.

This season, the Bearcats have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 20 points or more.

Cincinnati has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Bearcats average 13.6 more points per game (41.0) than the Knights allow (27.4).

Cincinnati is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.4 points.

The Bearcats rack up 438.6 yards per game, 72.8 more yards than the 365.8 the Knights allow per matchup.

In games that Cincinnati churns out over 365.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Bearcats have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Knights have takeaways (8).

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has one win against the spread in five games this season.

UCF has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).

This season the Knights rack up 24.6 more points per game (36.8) than the Bearcats surrender (12.2).

UCF is 1-4 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 12.2 points.

The Knights average 174.8 more yards per game (469.0) than the Bearcats give up per contest (294.2).

In games that UCF amasses over 294.2 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Knights have turned the ball over six times, nine fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (15).

Season Stats