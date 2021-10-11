Oct 2, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney hugs Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) after the game against the Boston College Eagles at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers (3-2, 0-0 ACC) will put their 22nd-ranked run defense to the test against the Syracuse Orange (3-3, 0-0 ACC) and the No. 11 rushing offense in the nation, on Friday, October 15, 2021. The Tigers are favored by 13.5 points in the outing. The game's over/under is set at 45.5.

Odds for Clemson vs. Syracuse

Favorite Spread Total Clemson -13.5 45.5

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have scored at least 45.5 points just twice this year.

Syracuse's games have gone over 45.5 points in three of six chances this season.

Friday's over/under is 7.2 points lower than the two team's combined 52.7 points per game average.

This contest's total is 9.3 points more than the 36.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 50.7 points, a number 5.2 points higher than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Orange have averaged a total of 51.9 points, 6.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson is winless against the spread this season.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 13.5 points or more in three chances.

Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

This year, the Tigers rack up just 2.8 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Orange surrender (24.0).

The Tigers average only 15.8 more yards per game (324.0) than the Orange give up per contest (308.2).

When Clemson totals over 308.2 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Orange.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

In Syracuse's six games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

Syracuse's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Orange average 31.5 points per game, 19.3 more than the Tigers give up (12.2).

Syracuse is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 12.2 points.

The Orange collect 412.0 yards per game, 103.4 more yards than the 308.6 the Tigers allow.

Syracuse is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals over 308.6 yards.

The Orange have seven giveaways this season, while the Tigers have seven takeaways .

Season Stats