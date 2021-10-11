Publish date:
Clemson vs. Syracuse College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Clemson Tigers (3-2, 0-0 ACC) will put their 22nd-ranked run defense to the test against the Syracuse Orange (3-3, 0-0 ACC) and the No. 11 rushing offense in the nation, on Friday, October 15, 2021. The Tigers are favored by 13.5 points in the outing. The game's over/under is set at 45.5.
Odds for Clemson vs. Syracuse
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Clemson
-13.5
45.5
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson and its opponents have scored at least 45.5 points just twice this year.
- Syracuse's games have gone over 45.5 points in three of six chances this season.
- Friday's over/under is 7.2 points lower than the two team's combined 52.7 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 9.3 points more than the 36.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 50.7 points, a number 5.2 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Orange have averaged a total of 51.9 points, 6.4 more than the set total in this contest.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Clemson is winless against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 13.5 points or more in three chances.
- Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- This year, the Tigers rack up just 2.8 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Orange surrender (24.0).
- The Tigers average only 15.8 more yards per game (324.0) than the Orange give up per contest (308.2).
- When Clemson totals over 308.2 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Tigers have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Orange.
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- In Syracuse's six games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- Syracuse's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Orange average 31.5 points per game, 19.3 more than the Tigers give up (12.2).
- Syracuse is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 12.2 points.
- The Orange collect 412.0 yards per game, 103.4 more yards than the 308.6 the Tigers allow.
- Syracuse is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals over 308.6 yards.
- The Orange have seven giveaways this season, while the Tigers have seven takeaways .
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|Syracuse
21.2
Avg. Points Scored
31.5
12.2
Avg. Points Allowed
24.0
324.0
Avg. Total Yards
412.0
308.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
308.2
6
Giveaways
7
7
Takeaways
6