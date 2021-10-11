Oct 2, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Karl Dorrell calls a time out n the second quarter against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (1-4, 0-0 Pac-12) are touchdown favorites when they host the Arizona Wildcats (0-5, 0-0 Pac-12) in conference play on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Folsom Field. The point total is set at 43.5.

Odds for Colorado vs. Arizona

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Colorado -7 43.5

Over/Under Insights

Colorado has combined with its opponents to put up more than 43.5 points only twice this year.

Arizona's games have gone over 43.5 points in three of five chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 30.6, is 12.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 11.9 points under the 55.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Buffaloes games this season feature an average total of 48.9 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 11.1 points below the 54.6 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Colorado Stats and Trends

Colorado has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

Colorado's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Buffaloes put up 17.8 fewer points per game (13.8) than the Wildcats allow (31.6).

The Buffaloes average 239.6 yards per game, 133.6 fewer yards than the 373.2 the Wildcats give up per outing.

The Buffaloes have five giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have five takeaways .

Arizona Stats and Trends

So far this season Arizona has two wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 7 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Wildcats put up 16.8 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Buffaloes allow (23.8).

The Wildcats rack up 20.8 fewer yards per game (362.8) than the Buffaloes allow (383.6).

When Arizona piles up over 383.6 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Buffaloes have forced (3).

Season Stats