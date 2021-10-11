Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jack Koerner (28) tackles Colorado State Rams running back A'Jon Vivens (1) during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (2-3, 0-0 MWC) are 9.5-point favorites when they visit the New Mexico Lobos (2-4, 0-0 MWC) in conference play on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Dreamstyle Stadium. The point total is 44.5.

Odds for Colorado State vs. New Mexico

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Colorado State -9.5 44.5

Over/Under Insights

Colorado State and its opponents have combined for 44.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

New Mexico has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 6.9 points higher than the combined 37.6 PPG average of the two teams.

The 49.5 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are five more than the 44.5 total in this contest.

Rams games this season feature an average total of 49.8 points, a number 5.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Lobos have averaged a total of 49.4 points, 4.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Colorado State is 3-1-0 this year.

Colorado State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Rams put up 5.1 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Lobos give up (27.5).

The Rams rack up 38 more yards per game (385) than the Lobos give up per matchup (347).

In games that Colorado State totals over 347 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year, the Rams have five turnovers, three fewer than the Lobos have takeaways (8).

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico is winless against the spread this season.

The Lobos have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 9.5 points or more in three chances.

New Mexico's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Lobos score 6.8 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Rams give up (22).

When New Mexico records more than 22 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Lobos rack up 46.1 fewer yards per game (282.7) than the Rams allow per contest (328.8).

This season the Lobos have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the Rams' takeaways (5).

Season Stats