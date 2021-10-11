Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen watches as Florida Gators wide receiver Rick Wells (12) runs up the field during a football game between the Florida Gators and the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. October 9, 2021. Flagi 100921 Gatorsvandyfb 38

SEC foes meet when the No. 20 Florida Gators (4-2, 0-0 SEC) visit the LSU Tigers (3-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Tiger Stadium. Florida is favored by 10 points. The total is 58.5 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Florida vs. LSU

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Florida -10 58.5

Over/Under Insights

Florida and its opponents have scored at least 58.5 points just two times this season.

LSU's games have gone over 58.5 points in three of six chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 62.9 points per game, 4.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 42.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.8 fewer than the 58.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Gators games this season is 58.6, 0.1 points more than Saturday's total of 58.5.

The 58.5-point over/under for this game is 1.1 points below the 59.6 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.

Florida Stats and Trends

In Florida's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Gators have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10 points or more (in four chances).

Florida's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

The Gators put up 7.0 more points per game (33.2) than the Tigers allow (26.2).

Florida is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 26.2 points.

The Gators rack up 504 yards per game, 119 more yards than the 385 the Tigers allow per outing.

Florida is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses more than 385 yards.

The Gators have turned the ball over nine times this season, three more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Florida at SISportsbook.

LSU Stats and Trends

Thus far this year LSU has two wins against the spread.

LSU's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Tigers average 13.2 more points per game (29.7) than the Gators allow (16.5).

When LSU scores more than 16.5 points, it is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Tigers average 64 more yards per game (379.7) than the Gators allow (315.7).

When LSU churns out over 315.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Gators have forced turnovers (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats