The Wyoming Cowboys (4-1, 0-0 MWC) and the 12th-ranked passing defense will host the Fresno State Bulldogs (4-2, 0-0 MWC) and the third-ranked passing attack on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Cowboys are 3.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 56 is set for the contest.

Odds for Fresno State vs. Wyoming

Favorite Spread Total Fresno State -3.5 56

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State's games this season have gone over 56 points three of six times.

Wyoming's games have gone over 56 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 69.4 points per game, 13.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 45.9 points per game, 10.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 62 points, a number six points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 49.4 points, 6.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Fresno State has four wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).

Fresno State's games this year have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).

This year, the Bulldogs average 15.6 more points per game (39) than the Cowboys give up (23.4).

Fresno State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team records more than 23.4 points.

The Bulldogs average 187.5 more yards per game (519.5) than the Cowboys give up per contest (332).

Fresno State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses more than 332 yards.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times this season, six more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (9).

Wyoming Stats and Trends

So far this season Wyoming has one win against the spread.

The Cowboys have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Wyoming's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Cowboys score 30.4 points per game, 7.9 more than the Bulldogs allow (22.5).

Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 22.5 points.

The Cowboys rack up 26.6 more yards per game (345.8) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (319.2).

Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out over 319.2 yards.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over six times, two fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (8).

Season Stats