Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) looks to hand off to running back Zamir White (3) against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Auga12

The No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats (6-0, 0-0 SEC) and the 24th-ranked run offense will take the field against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0, 0-0 SEC) and the fourth-ranked run defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Bulldogs are heavily favored by 22.5 points in the outing. The game's point total is 44.5.

Odds for Georgia vs. Kentucky

Favorite Spread Total Georgia -22.5 44.5

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in three of six games this season.

In 66.7% of Kentucky's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 44.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.8, is 26.3 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 23 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.5 fewer than the 44.5 total in this contest.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 48.6 points per game in 2021, 4.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 52.5 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 8.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia is 5-1-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Bulldogs have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 22.5 points or more.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).

This year, the Bulldogs put up 22.3 more points per game (39.8) than the Wildcats allow (17.5).

Georgia is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 17.5 points.

The Bulldogs collect 432.5 yards per game, 127.5 more yards than the 305.0 the Wildcats give up per outing.

Georgia is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team piles up more than 305.0 yards.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Wildcats' takeaways (4).

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has played six games, with five wins against the spread.

Kentucky's games this season have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Wildcats rack up 25.5 more points per game (31.0) than the Bulldogs give up (5.5).

When Kentucky puts up more than 5.5 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Wildcats average 410.0 yards per game, 206.5 more yards than the 203.5 the Bulldogs allow.

When Kentucky piles up over 203.5 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats