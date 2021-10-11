Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, shakes hands with Penn State head coach James Franklin after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa beat Penn State, 23-20. 211009 Penn St Iowa Fb 041 Jpg

The No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are double-digit, 12.5-point favorites at home at Kinnick Stadium against the Purdue Boilermakers (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Both squads feature stout pass defenses, with the Hawkeyes 22nd against the pass in the nation, and the Boilermakers 16th defending the passing attack. A total of 43 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Iowa vs. Purdue

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -12.5 43

Over/Under Insights

Iowa has combined with its opponents to put up more than 43 points in three of six games this season.

Purdue has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 12.1 points lower than the two team's combined 55.1 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 28.4 points per game, 14.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 46.5, 3.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 43.

The 56.1 PPG average total in Boilermakers games this season is 13.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has five wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 12.5 points or more (in two chances).

Iowa's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Hawkeyes score 31.5 points per game, 16.1 more than the Boilermakers give up per matchup (15.4).

Iowa is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 15.4 points.

The Hawkeyes rack up 317.5 yards per game, just 17.9 more than the 299.6 the Boilermakers allow per matchup.

When Iowa churns out more than 299.6 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (2).

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has covered the spread two times this season.

Purdue's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in five opportunities.

This year the Boilermakers rack up 10.6 more points per game (23.6) than the Hawkeyes surrender (13.0).

When Purdue scores more than 13.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Boilermakers average 140.8 more yards per game (414.8) than the Hawkeyes give up per matchup (274.0).

When Purdue churns out more than 274.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This season the Boilermakers have seven turnovers, 12 fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (19).

Season Stats