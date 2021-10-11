Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) throws the ball as Iowa State hosts Kansas at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Isu21 Jpg

The Iowa State Cyclones (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) are 4.5-point favorites on the road at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium against the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Both teams feature solid rush defenses, with the Cyclones ninth against the run in the nation, and the Wildcats seventh defending the running game. The game has a 51.5-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Kansas State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Iowa State -4.5 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points only twice this year.

In 60% of Kansas State's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 51.5.

Saturday's total is 11.1 points lower than the two team's combined 62.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 38.6 points per game, 12.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cyclones games have an average total of 50.3 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.9 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 0.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State has covered the spread two times this year.

This season, the Cyclones have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Iowa State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Cyclones rack up 33.8 points per game, 10.8 more than the Wildcats give up per matchup (23.0).

When Iowa State puts up more than 23.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cyclones collect 99.4 more yards per game (442.0) than the Wildcats allow per outing (342.6).

Iowa State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 342.6 yards.

The Cyclones have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Wildcats have forced (7).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa State at SISportsbook.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kansas State is 3-2-0 this year.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in two chances).

Kansas State has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this season (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Wildcats rack up 13.2 more points per game (28.8) than the Cyclones allow (15.6).

When Kansas State puts up more than 15.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Wildcats average 360.4 yards per game, 128.0 more yards than the 232.4 the Cyclones allow.

Kansas State is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 232.4 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats