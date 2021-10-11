Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the fourth quarter of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills (3-1) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to prolong their three-game winning streak in a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bills

Chiefs stats and trends

Thus far this year Kansas City has one win against the spread.

The Chiefs have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Kansas City has hit the over in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times in four games with a set point total).

The Chiefs put up 33.5 points per game, 22.5 more than the Bills give up per matchup (11).

Kansas City is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 11 points.

The Chiefs collect 210.7 more yards per game (427.5) than the Bills give up per matchup (216.8).

Kansas City is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses more than 216.8 yards.

The Chiefs have seven giveaways this season, while the Bills have 11 takeaways.

Bills stats and trends

Against the spread, Buffalo is 3-1-0 this year.

Buffalo's games this season have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This season the Bills put up the same number of points per game that the Chiefs allow (31.3).

Buffalo is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 31.3 points.

The Bills collect 33.8 fewer yards per game (404) than the Chiefs give up per contest (437.8).

Buffalo is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 437.8 yards.

The Bills have four giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have four takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-2) as 3.5-point favorites or more.

The Bills are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point underdogs or more away from home.

