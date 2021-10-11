October 11, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:
Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the fourth quarter of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills (3-1) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to prolong their three-game winning streak in a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bills

  • Thus far this year Kansas City has one win against the spread.
  • The Chiefs have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Kansas City has hit the over in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times in four games with a set point total).
  • The Chiefs put up 33.5 points per game, 22.5 more than the Bills give up per matchup (11).
  • Kansas City is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 11 points.
  • The Chiefs collect 210.7 more yards per game (427.5) than the Bills give up per matchup (216.8).
  • Kansas City is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses more than 216.8 yards.
  • The Chiefs have seven giveaways this season, while the Bills have 11 takeaways.
  • Against the spread, Buffalo is 3-1-0 this year.
  • Buffalo's games this season have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
  • This season the Bills put up the same number of points per game that the Chiefs allow (31.3).
  • Buffalo is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 31.3 points.
  • The Bills collect 33.8 fewer yards per game (404) than the Chiefs give up per contest (437.8).
  • Buffalo is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 437.8 yards.
  • The Bills have four giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have four takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-2) as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • The Bills are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point underdogs or more away from home.

