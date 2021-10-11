Sep 24, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Liberty Flames running back Troy Henderson (20) is ruled out of bounds on this catch in the fourth quarter as Syracuse Orange defensive back Darian Chestnut (20) defends at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Liberty Flames (5-1) are massive 32-point favorites on Saturday, October 16, 2021 against the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3). The over/under for the outing is set at 55.5.

Odds for Liberty vs. UL Monroe

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -32 55.5

Over/Under Insights

Liberty has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points just one time this year.

UL Monroe's games have gone over 55.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.9, is 4.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 4.8 points above the 50.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Flames games this season is 55.3, 0.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 55.5 .

The 55.5 total in this game is 2.8 points higher than the 52.7 average total in Warhawks games this season.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Liberty has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

Liberty's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Flames put up 35.3 points per game, comparable to the 36.4 per matchup the Warhawks give up.

Liberty is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 36.4 points.

The Flames collect 444.7 yards per game, 24.5 fewer yards than the 469.2 the Warhawks give up per matchup.

In games that Liberty churns out more than 469.2 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Flames have turned the ball over six times this season, two fewer than the Warhawks have forced (8).

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

UL Monroe has covered the spread two times this year.

The Warhawks have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 32 points or more.

UL Monroe's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This season the Warhawks score just 1.3 more points per game (15.6) than the Flames surrender (14.3).

UL Monroe is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 14.3 points.

The Warhawks collect 28.4 fewer yards per game (237.8) than the Flames give up (266.2).

UL Monroe is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 266.2 yards.

The Warhawks have four giveaways this season, while the Flames have five takeaways .

Season Stats