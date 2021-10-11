Publish date:
Appalachian State vs. Louisiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 3-point favorites when they visit the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) in conference play on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Cajun Field. The contest has a point total set at 54.5.
Odds for Appalachian State vs. Louisiana
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Appalachian State
-3
54.5
Over/Under Insights
- Appalachian State and its opponents have combined for 54.5 points only twice this year.
- Louisiana's games have gone over 54.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Tuesday's total is 9.1 points lower than the two team's combined 63.6 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 42.8 points per game, 11.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 55.7, 1.2 points above Tuesday's over/under of 54.5.
- The 54.5-point over/under for this game is 2.6 points below the 57.1 points per game average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season.
Appalachian State Stats and Trends
- In Appalachian State's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Mountaineers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in four chances).
- Appalachian State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
- The Mountaineers score 12.4 more points per game (35.2) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (22.8).
- When Appalachian State puts up more than 22.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Mountaineers collect 74.2 more yards per game (481.4) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow per matchup (407.2).
- In games that Appalachian State totals more than 407.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Mountaineers have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (3).
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana has one win against the spread in five games this season.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 3 points or more.
- Louisiana's games this year have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns put up 8.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Mountaineers surrender (20.0).
- Louisiana is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.0 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 30.2 more yards per game (395.0) than the Mountaineers give up (364.8).
- Louisiana is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals over 364.8 yards.
- This season the Ragin' Cajuns have four turnovers, three fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (7).
Season Stats
|Appalachian State
|Stats
|Louisiana
35.2
Avg. Points Scored
28.4
20.0
Avg. Points Allowed
22.8
481.4
Avg. Total Yards
395.0
364.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
407.2
6
Giveaways
4
7
Takeaways
3