Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns quarterback Ben Wooldridge throws during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 3538

The Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 3-point favorites when they visit the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) in conference play on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Cajun Field. The contest has a point total set at 54.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Louisiana

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Appalachian State -3 54.5

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have combined for 54.5 points only twice this year.

Louisiana's games have gone over 54.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Tuesday's total is 9.1 points lower than the two team's combined 63.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.8 points per game, 11.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 55.7, 1.2 points above Tuesday's over/under of 54.5.

The 54.5-point over/under for this game is 2.6 points below the 57.1 points per game average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

In Appalachian State's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in four chances).

Appalachian State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The Mountaineers score 12.4 more points per game (35.2) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (22.8).

When Appalachian State puts up more than 22.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Mountaineers collect 74.2 more yards per game (481.4) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow per matchup (407.2).

In games that Appalachian State totals more than 407.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (3).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Appalachian State at SISportsbook.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has one win against the spread in five games this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Louisiana's games this year have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Ragin' Cajuns put up 8.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Mountaineers surrender (20.0).

Louisiana is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.0 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 30.2 more yards per game (395.0) than the Mountaineers give up (364.8).

Louisiana is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals over 364.8 yards.

This season the Ragin' Cajuns have four turnovers, three fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (7).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats