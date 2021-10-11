Oct 2, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs running back Marcus Williams Jr. (7) is tackled by North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Drake Thomas (32)during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-3, 0-0 C-USA) are touchdown favorites when they visit the UTEP Miners (5-1, 0-0 C-USA) in conference play on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The total for this game has been set at 55 points.

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana Tech -7 55

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in four of five games this season.

UTEP and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.2, is 4.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 0.4 points lower than the 55.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 62 points, a number seven points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Miners have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 2.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more.

Louisiana Tech has eclipsed the over/under in 80% of its opportunities this year (four times over five games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs put up 11.4 more points per game (33.4) than the Miners surrender (22).

When Louisiana Tech records more than 22 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Bulldogs rack up 111.9 more yards per game (413.2) than the Miners give up per outing (301.3).

In games that Louisiana Tech amasses over 301.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times this season, three fewer than the Miners have forced (10).

UTEP Stats and Trends

UTEP has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Miners are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more.

UTEP's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Miners put up 7.6 fewer points per game (25.8) than the Bulldogs surrender (33.4).

The Miners average 83.4 fewer yards per game (388.2) than the Bulldogs give up (471.6).

This season the Miners have turned the ball over 11 times, three more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (8).

Season Stats