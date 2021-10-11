Publish date:
Marshall vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Marshall Thundering Herd (3-3, 0-0 C-USA) are 10.5-point favorites when they visit the North Texas Mean Green (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Apogee Stadium. The over/under is 65.5 for the game.
Odds for Marshall vs. North Texas
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Marshall
-10.5
65.5
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall and its opponents have scored at least 65.5 points or more only once this season.
- North Texas' games have gone over 65.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.6, is 7.9 points fewer than Friday's over/under.
- The 55 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.5 fewer than the 65.5 over/under in this contest.
- Thundering Herd games have an average total of 57.3 points this season, 8.2 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- The 66.9 PPG average total in Mean Green games this season is 1.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- So far this season Marshall has two wins against the spread.
- The Thundering Herd have been favored by 10.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Marshall's games this year have gone over the point total four times in six opportunities (66.7%).
- This year, the Thundering Herd put up just 2.6 more points per game (34.8) than the Mean Green allow (32.2).
- When Marshall records more than 32.2 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Thundering Herd rack up 91.0 more yards per game (515.2) than the Mean Green allow per contest (424.2).
- Marshall is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up more than 424.2 yards.
- The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 17 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Mean Green have forced (9).
North Texas Stats and Trends
- North Texas has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
- The Mean Green have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in four chances).
- North Texas' games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- The Mean Green score per game (22.8) than the Thundering Herd give up (22.8).
- North Texas is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 22.8 points.
- The Mean Green rack up 27.1 more yards per game (415.8) than the Thundering Herd give up (388.7).
- When North Texas totals more than 388.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Mean Green have nine giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 11 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|North Texas
34.8
Avg. Points Scored
22.8
22.8
Avg. Points Allowed
32.2
515.2
Avg. Total Yards
415.8
388.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
424.2
17
Giveaways
9
11
Takeaways
9