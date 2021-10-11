Oct 9, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd quarterback Grant Wells (8) throws a touchdown pass to Marshall Thundering Herd wide receiver Willie Johnson (1) late in the fourth quarter to tie the game with Old Dominion Monarchs at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Marshall Thundering Herd (3-3, 0-0 C-USA) are 10.5-point favorites when they visit the North Texas Mean Green (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Apogee Stadium. The over/under is 65.5 for the game.

Odds for Marshall vs. North Texas

Favorite Spread Total Marshall -10.5 65.5

Over/Under Insights

Marshall and its opponents have scored at least 65.5 points or more only once this season.

North Texas' games have gone over 65.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.6, is 7.9 points fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 55 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.5 fewer than the 65.5 over/under in this contest.

Thundering Herd games have an average total of 57.3 points this season, 8.2 fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 66.9 PPG average total in Mean Green games this season is 1.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Marshall Stats and Trends

So far this season Marshall has two wins against the spread.

The Thundering Herd have been favored by 10.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Marshall's games this year have gone over the point total four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Thundering Herd put up just 2.6 more points per game (34.8) than the Mean Green allow (32.2).

When Marshall records more than 32.2 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Thundering Herd rack up 91.0 more yards per game (515.2) than the Mean Green allow per contest (424.2).

Marshall is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up more than 424.2 yards.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 17 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Mean Green have forced (9).

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Mean Green have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in four chances).

North Texas' games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Mean Green score per game (22.8) than the Thundering Herd give up (22.8).

North Texas is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 22.8 points.

The Mean Green rack up 27.1 more yards per game (415.8) than the Thundering Herd give up (388.7).

When North Texas totals more than 388.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Mean Green have nine giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 11 takeaways .

Season Stats