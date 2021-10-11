Publish date:
Memphis vs. Navy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Memphis Tigers (3-3, 0-0 AAC) are 8.5-point favorites when they host the Navy Midshipmen (1-4, 0-0 AAC) in conference play on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. The over/under is 52.5 in this game.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Memphis vs. Navy
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Memphis
-8.5
52.5
Over/Under Insights
- Memphis and its opponents have gone over 52.5 points in all five games this season.
- Navy and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in three of five games this season.
- Thursday's over/under is 1.1 points lower than the two team's combined 53.6 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 12.4 points under the 64.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 62.8, 10.3 points more than Thursday's total of 52.5.
- The 48.2 PPG average total in Midshipmen games this season is 4.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Memphis has one win against the spread.
- The Tigers have been favored by 8.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Memphis' games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
- The Tigers rack up 36.0 points per game, 3.8 more than the Midshipmen surrender per matchup (32.2).
- Memphis is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 32.2 points.
- The Tigers average 136.9 more yards per game (497.5) than the Midshipmen give up per matchup (360.6).
- When Memphis churns out more than 360.6 yards, the team is 0-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Midshipmen have forced (7).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Memphis at SISportsbook.
Navy Stats and Trends
- In Navy's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Midshipmen are 3-0 ATS when underdogs by 8.5 points or more this year.
- Navy's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in five opportunities (60%).
- The Midshipmen rack up 15.1 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Tigers allow (32.7).
- The Midshipmen rack up 174.4 fewer yards per game (282.6) than the Tigers allow per outing (457.0).
- This season the Midshipmen have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (3).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Memphis
|Stats
|Navy
36.0
Avg. Points Scored
17.6
32.7
Avg. Points Allowed
32.2
497.5
Avg. Total Yards
282.6
457.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
360.6
10
Giveaways
6
3
Takeaways
7