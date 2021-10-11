Oct 2, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Temple Owls linebacker William Kwenkeu (4) sacks Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan (14) in the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Tigers (3-3, 0-0 AAC) are 8.5-point favorites when they host the Navy Midshipmen (1-4, 0-0 AAC) in conference play on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. The over/under is 52.5 in this game.

Odds for Memphis vs. Navy

Favorite Spread Total Memphis -8.5 52.5

Over/Under Insights

Memphis and its opponents have gone over 52.5 points in all five games this season.

Navy and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in three of five games this season.

Thursday's over/under is 1.1 points lower than the two team's combined 53.6 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 12.4 points under the 64.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 62.8, 10.3 points more than Thursday's total of 52.5.

The 48.2 PPG average total in Midshipmen games this season is 4.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Memphis has one win against the spread.

The Tigers have been favored by 8.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Memphis' games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The Tigers rack up 36.0 points per game, 3.8 more than the Midshipmen surrender per matchup (32.2).

Memphis is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 32.2 points.

The Tigers average 136.9 more yards per game (497.5) than the Midshipmen give up per matchup (360.6).

When Memphis churns out more than 360.6 yards, the team is 0-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Midshipmen have forced (7).

Navy Stats and Trends

In Navy's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Midshipmen are 3-0 ATS when underdogs by 8.5 points or more this year.

Navy's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Midshipmen rack up 15.1 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Tigers allow (32.7).

The Midshipmen rack up 174.4 fewer yards per game (282.6) than the Tigers allow per outing (457.0).

This season the Midshipmen have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (3).

Season Stats