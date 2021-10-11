Publish date:
Miami (OH) vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
MAC opponents square off when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-4, 0-0 MAC) host the Akron Zips (2-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Miami (OH) is favored by 20 points. The over/under is 52.5 for this game.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Akron
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Miami (OH)
-20
52.5
Over/Under Insights
- Miami (OH) has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points just two times this year.
- Akron has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in four of six games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.3, is 9.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 62 points per game, 9.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The RedHawks and their opponents have scored an average of 54.2 points per game in 2021, 1.7 more than Saturday's total.
- The 52.5-point over/under for this game is 1.7 points below the 54.2 points per game average total in Zips games this season.
Miami (OH) Stats and Trends
- Miami (OH) has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- The RedHawks have been favored by 20 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Miami (OH)'s games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- This year, the RedHawks average 16.7 fewer points per game (22) than the Zips allow (38.7).
- The RedHawks collect 58.7 fewer yards per game (378.8) than the Zips give up per outing (437.5).
- In games that Miami (OH) totals over 437.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The RedHawks have six giveaways this season, while the Zips have eight takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami (OH) at SISportsbook.
Akron Stats and Trends
- Akron has covered the spread two times this year.
- The Zips have been underdogs by 20 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Akron has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this season (three times over six games with a set point total).
- This year the Zips score just two fewer points per game (21.3) than the RedHawks surrender (23.3).
- Akron is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 23.3 points.
- The Zips rack up 344.8 yards per game, only 7.9 fewer than the 352.7 the RedHawks allow.
- When Akron piles up more than 352.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Zips have turned the ball over eight times this season, four more turnovers than the RedHawks have forced (4).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Miami (OH)
|Stats
|Akron
22
Avg. Points Scored
21.3
23.3
Avg. Points Allowed
38.7
378.8
Avg. Total Yards
344.8
352.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
437.5
6
Giveaways
8
4
Takeaways
8