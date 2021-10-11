Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck and Miami (OH) Redhawks head coach Chuck Martin chat at midfield prior to the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

MAC opponents square off when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-4, 0-0 MAC) host the Akron Zips (2-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Miami (OH) is favored by 20 points. The over/under is 52.5 for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Akron

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Miami (OH) -20 52.5

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH) has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points just two times this year.

Akron has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in four of six games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.3, is 9.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 62 points per game, 9.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The RedHawks and their opponents have scored an average of 54.2 points per game in 2021, 1.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 52.5-point over/under for this game is 1.7 points below the 54.2 points per game average total in Zips games this season.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The RedHawks have been favored by 20 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Miami (OH)'s games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the RedHawks average 16.7 fewer points per game (22) than the Zips allow (38.7).

The RedHawks collect 58.7 fewer yards per game (378.8) than the Zips give up per outing (437.5).

In games that Miami (OH) totals over 437.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The RedHawks have six giveaways this season, while the Zips have eight takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami (OH) at SISportsbook.

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron has covered the spread two times this year.

The Zips have been underdogs by 20 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Akron has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this season (three times over six games with a set point total).

This year the Zips score just two fewer points per game (21.3) than the RedHawks surrender (23.3).

Akron is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 23.3 points.

The Zips rack up 344.8 yards per game, only 7.9 fewer than the 352.7 the RedHawks allow.

When Akron piles up more than 352.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Zips have turned the ball over eight times this season, four more turnovers than the RedHawks have forced (4).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats