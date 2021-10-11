Oct 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker talks with an official during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are 3.5-point favorites when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. The over/under is set at 51.5 points for the contest.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Indiana

Favorite Spread Total Michigan State -3.5 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 51.5 points in four of six games this season.

Indiana's games have gone over 51.5 points in three of five chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 60.5 points per game, 9.0 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 47.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Spartans games this season feature an average total of 54.2 points, a number 2.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.2 PPG average total in Hoosiers games this season is 1.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has four wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Spartans have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Michigan State's games this year have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Spartans average 8.5 more points per game (36.7) than the Hoosiers surrender (28.2).

Michigan State is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 28.2 points.

The Spartans collect 135.7 more yards per game (487.3) than the Hoosiers allow per matchup (351.6).

In games that Michigan State picks up more than 351.6 yards, the team is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Spartans have five giveaways this season, while the Hoosiers have six takeaways .

Indiana Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Indiana has one win against the spread.

The Hoosiers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more in three chances.

Indiana's games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Hoosiers score 23.8 points per game, 4.5 more than the Spartans give up (19.3).

Indiana is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 19.3 points.

The Hoosiers rack up 343.6 yards per game, 76.6 fewer yards than the 420.2 the Spartans allow.

This year the Hoosiers have turned the ball over nine times, while the Spartans have forced 9 turnovers.

Season Stats