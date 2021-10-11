Publish date:
NC State vs. Boston College College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 22 NC State Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 ACC), who have college football's 11th-ranked scoring defense, square off against the Boston College Eagles (4-1, 0-0 ACC) and their 17th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Wolf Pack are just 2-point favorites. The over/under is set at 51.
Odds for NC State vs. Boston College
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
NC State
-2
51
Over/Under Insights
- NC State and its opponents have scored at least 51 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.
- Boston College and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.8, is 16.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 32.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 18.4 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.
- Wolf Pack games this season feature an average total of 52.8 points, a number 1.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 54.1 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 3.1 points more than this game's over/under.
NC State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, NC State is 3-2-0 this year.
- This season, the Wolf Pack have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 2 points or more.
- NC State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
- This year, the Wolf Pack average 15.4 more points per game (32.2) than the Eagles surrender (16.8).
- NC State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 16.8 points.
- The Wolf Pack average 115.4 more yards per game (433.8) than the Eagles give up per contest (318.4).
- In games that NC State amasses over 318.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Eagles have forced (7).
Boston College Stats and Trends
- Boston College has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Eagles covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2 points or more.
- Boston College's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Eagles score 19.8 more points per game (35.6) than the Wolf Pack allow (15.8).
- Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team notches more than 15.8 points.
- The Eagles average 109.4 more yards per game (404.8) than the Wolf Pack allow per outing (295.4).
- In games that Boston College amasses over 295.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Eagles have seven giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have seven takeaways .
Season Stats
|NC State
|Stats
|Boston College
32.2
Avg. Points Scored
35.6
15.8
Avg. Points Allowed
16.8
433.8
Avg. Total Yards
404.8
295.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
318.4
6
Giveaways
7
7
Takeaways
7