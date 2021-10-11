Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 NC State Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 ACC), who have college football's 11th-ranked scoring defense, square off against the Boston College Eagles (4-1, 0-0 ACC) and their 17th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Wolf Pack are just 2-point favorites. The over/under is set at 51.

Odds for NC State vs. Boston College

Favorite Spread Total NC State -2 51

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have scored at least 51 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.

Boston College and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.8, is 16.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 32.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 18.4 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.

Wolf Pack games this season feature an average total of 52.8 points, a number 1.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.1 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 3.1 points more than this game's over/under.

NC State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, NC State is 3-2-0 this year.

This season, the Wolf Pack have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 2 points or more.

NC State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

This year, the Wolf Pack average 15.4 more points per game (32.2) than the Eagles surrender (16.8).

NC State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 16.8 points.

The Wolf Pack average 115.4 more yards per game (433.8) than the Eagles give up per contest (318.4).

In games that NC State amasses over 318.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Eagles have forced (7).

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Eagles covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2 points or more.

Boston College's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Eagles score 19.8 more points per game (35.6) than the Wolf Pack allow (15.8).

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team notches more than 15.8 points.

The Eagles average 109.4 more yards per game (404.8) than the Wolf Pack allow per outing (295.4).

In games that Boston College amasses over 295.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Eagles have seven giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have seven takeaways .

Season Stats