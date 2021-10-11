Oct 9, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost walks off the field after an injury timeout following a play against the Michigan Wolverines during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) will test their 18th-ranked rushing attack against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 39 rush defense in the nation, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Cornhuskers are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest. The contest has a point total of 48.

Odds for Nebraska vs. Minnesota

Favorite Spread Total Nebraska -2.5 48

Over/Under Insights

Nebraska and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 56.3 points per game, 8.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 10.5 points greater than the 37.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Cornhuskers games this season is 54.8, 6.8 points above Saturday's over/under of 48.

The 53.3 PPG average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 5.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Nebraska has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

The Cornhuskers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Nebraska's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Cornhuskers rack up 12.3 more points per game (31.9) than the Golden Gophers surrender (19.6).

Nebraska is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.6 points.

The Cornhuskers collect 185.5 more yards per game (493.3) than the Golden Gophers give up per contest (307.8).

When Nebraska piles up over 307.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

This year, the Cornhuskers have turned the ball over nine times, while the Golden Gophers have forced nine.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

This season, the Golden Gophers have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Golden Gophers put up 24.4 points per game, 6.5 more than the Cornhuskers allow (17.9).

Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team records more than 17.9 points.

The Golden Gophers rack up just 7.4 fewer yards per game (334.2) than the Cornhuskers give up (341.6).

In games that Minnesota churns out over 341.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over five times, three fewer times than the Cornhuskers have forced turnovers (8).

Season Stats