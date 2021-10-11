Sep 4, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack head coach Jay Norvell looks on before a game against the California Golden Bears at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Nevada Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 MWC) when they host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-3, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between MWC foes at Mackay Stadium. Nevada is favored by 15.5 points. An over/under of 59.5 is set for the contest.

Odds for Nevada vs. Hawaii

Favorite Spread Total Nevada -15.5 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Nevada and its opponents have combined for 59.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this year.

Hawaii's games have gone over 59.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.6, is 5.1 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 3.7 points above the 55.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 56.8, 2.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 59.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 64.7 points, 5.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Wolf Pack have been favored by 15.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Nevada's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in five opportunities (80%).

The Wolf Pack rack up 5.8 more points per game (36.8) than the Rainbow Warriors allow (31).

Nevada is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 31 points.

The Wolf Pack collect 443 yards per game, just 5.7 more than the 437.3 the Rainbow Warriors give up per matchup.

When Nevada churns out more than 437.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Wolf Pack have three turnovers, 13 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (16).

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Hawaii is 3-2-0 this year.

The Rainbow Warriors have been underdogs by 15.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Hawaii's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Rainbow Warriors rack up 27.8 points per game, three more than the Wolf Pack give up (24.8).

Hawaii is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.8 points.

The Rainbow Warriors average 417.5 yards per game, 42.9 more yards than the 374.6 the Wolf Pack allow.

When Hawaii picks up over 374.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This season the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 12 times, five more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (7).

Season Stats