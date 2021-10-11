Publish date:
North Carolina vs. Miami College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Miami Hurricanes (2-3, 0-0 ACC) are 6.5-point underdogs in a road ACC matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The game has a point total of 61.5.
Odds for North Carolina vs. Miami
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
North Carolina
-6.5
61.5
Over/Under Insights
- North Carolina's games this season have gone over 61.5 points three of six times.
- Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 4.4 points lower than the two team's combined 65.9 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 7.8 points greater than the 53.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Tar Heels and their opponents have scored an average of 66.8 points per game in 2021, 5.3 more than Saturday's total.
- The 61.5 over/under in this game is 3.0 points above the 58.5 average total in Hurricanes games this season.
North Carolina Stats and Trends
- North Carolina is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Tar Heels have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- North Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Tar Heels score 8.5 more points per game (35.5) than the Hurricanes give up (27.0).
- North Carolina is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.0 points.
- The Tar Heels average 100.6 more yards per game (486.2) than the Hurricanes give up per matchup (385.6).
- In games that North Carolina picks up more than 385.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Tar Heels have turned the ball over nine times this season, five more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (4).
Miami Stats and Trends
- Miami has one win against the spread in five games this season.
- This season, the Hurricanes are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Miami's games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- The Hurricanes score 3.7 more points per game (30.4) than the Tar Heels surrender (26.7).
- Miami is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 26.7 points.
- The Hurricanes collect 66.4 more yards per game (438.4) than the Tar Heels allow per outing (372.0).
- Miami is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up more than 372.0 yards.
- The Hurricanes have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tar Heels.
Season Stats
|North Carolina
|Stats
|Miami
35.5
Avg. Points Scored
30.4
26.7
Avg. Points Allowed
27.0
486.2
Avg. Total Yards
438.4
372.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
385.6
9
Giveaways
7
7
Takeaways
4