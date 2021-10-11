Oct 9, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) runs with the ball during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes (2-3, 0-0 ACC) are 6.5-point underdogs in a road ACC matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The game has a point total of 61.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Miami

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -6.5 61.5

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina's games this season have gone over 61.5 points three of six times.

Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.4 points lower than the two team's combined 65.9 points per game average.

This contest's total is 7.8 points greater than the 53.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Tar Heels and their opponents have scored an average of 66.8 points per game in 2021, 5.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 61.5 over/under in this game is 3.0 points above the 58.5 average total in Hurricanes games this season.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

North Carolina is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Tar Heels have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

North Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

This year, the Tar Heels score 8.5 more points per game (35.5) than the Hurricanes give up (27.0).

North Carolina is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.0 points.

The Tar Heels average 100.6 more yards per game (486.2) than the Hurricanes give up per matchup (385.6).

In games that North Carolina picks up more than 385.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Tar Heels have turned the ball over nine times this season, five more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (4).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for North Carolina at SISportsbook.

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami has one win against the spread in five games this season.

This season, the Hurricanes are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Miami's games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Hurricanes score 3.7 more points per game (30.4) than the Tar Heels surrender (26.7).

Miami is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 26.7 points.

The Hurricanes collect 66.4 more yards per game (438.4) than the Tar Heels allow per outing (372.0).

Miami is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up more than 372.0 yards.

The Hurricanes have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tar Heels.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats